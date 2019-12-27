Matt Doherty's Late Winner Gives Wolves Comeback Victory vs. Manchester City

Sam Bagnall - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester City trail Premier League leaders Liverpool by 14 points after losing 3-2 to Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux on Friday.

City went down to 10 men after 12 minutes when goalkeeper Ederson was sent off for a foul on Diogo Jota. The 10 men still scored first, with Raheem Sterling converting the rebound after Rui Patricio saved his penalty.

Patricio had already denied Sterling once from 12 yards, but VAR, which had awarded the original penalty, deemed a retake necessary after Wolves encroached. Sterling make it 2-0 early in the second half before Adama Traore, Raul Jimenez and Matt Doherty hit back for Wolves, who moved above Manchester United, Sheffield United and Tottenham Hotspur into fifth.

A tempestuous game had its first incident in the 12th minute when Ederson rushed out to meet Jota. The Wolves forward had been played through by a terrific ball over the top from centre-back Conor Coady.

Jota's pace took him clear, and a clever lofted touch forced Ederson into a rash challenge, leaving Martin Atkinson with no choice but to show the red card.

Ederson's withdrawal meant Claudio Bravo came off the bench, and Sergio Aguero was forced to make way. The striker had returned from injury on the night but got just 13 minutes on the pitch.

Even down to 10, City posed a credible threat going forward and won a penalty when Riyad Mahrez was felled after a tangle with Leander Dendoncker. VAR confirmed the decision to award the spot-kick.

Sterling saw his initial attempt turned away by Patricio, but VAR gave the former another chance. Patricio denied Sterling again, only for the rebound to fall the winger's way for an easy tap-in:

City maintained the lead for the rest of the half despite sustained pressure from the hosts. Wolves were moving the ball quickly but lacked variety in the final third, where the plan hinged on releasing Traore in space and little else.

Wolves paid a heavy price for their predictability when City doubled their tally five minutes after the restart. A slick exchange of passes saw Rodri find Kevin De Bruyne in space, and the Belgian's first-time ball sent Sterling clear to lift over Patricio, who perhaps went to ground a little early:

Given how frenetic the game had been up to this point, it was fitting Wolves needed only five minutes to make it a contest again. The telling response came from Traore, who arrowed a pinpoint shot beyond a despairing Bravo.

Punishing the Citizens has become a happy habit for the breakthrough star of Wolves' season:

Wolves kept the pressure on and might have equalised had Romain Saiss not headed wide from a corner. Doherty also went close, denied only by a last-ditch block from Rodri.

City were just about hanging on and finally buckled when Traore robbed Benjamin Mendy, who was trying to shepherd the ball out for a corner. Traore barged into possession and crossed for Jimenez to convert.

EL Tri star Jimenez is enjoying a superb sophomore season in England's top flight:

The Wolves' wave continued to hit City, and the champions' resistance was finally broken when Doherty beat Bravo with a shot fired into the bottom corner a minute from time.

Being part of an instant classic in Premier League annals will be scant consolation for the Citizens, who appear destined to surrender the title to the relentless Liverpool machine.

What's Next?

Wolves are away to Liverpool on Sunday, December 29, while City host Sheffield United later that day.