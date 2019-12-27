Kings Trade Rumors: Dewayne Dedmon Wants to Be Dealt Amid Interest

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistDecember 27, 2019

Sacramento Kings center Dewayne Dedmon (13) looks to pass during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks in New York, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. The Kings defeated the Knicks 113-92. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Kathy Willens/Associated Press

Sacramento Kings veteran center Dewayne Dedmon reportedly wants to be dealt ahead of the February trade deadline. 

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, "multiple teams" are making offers to the Kings in hopes of landing the versatile big man.

Dedmon signed a three-year, $40 million contract with the Kings in July after spending the previous two seasons as a member of the Atlanta Hawks.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Kawhi Wins AP Male Athlete of the Year 🏆

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Kawhi Wins AP Male Athlete of the Year 🏆

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Teams Eyeing Dennis Smith Jr.

    Rival teams believe DSJ prefers to be traded from the Knicks

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Teams Eyeing Dennis Smith Jr.

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: LeBron on Track to Play vs. Blazers

    Lakers star (groin) is expected to travel with the team to Portland and is on track to play Saturday

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: LeBron on Track to Play vs. Blazers

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Believing in Luka Is Easy, but What About Rising Mavs?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Believing in Luka Is Easy, but What About Rising Mavs?

    Sean Highkin
    via Bleacher Report