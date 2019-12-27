Kings Trade Rumors: Dewayne Dedmon Wants to Be Dealt Amid Interest

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

Sacramento Kings veteran center Dewayne Dedmon reportedly wants to be dealt ahead of the February trade deadline.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, "multiple teams" are making offers to the Kings in hopes of landing the versatile big man.

Dedmon signed a three-year, $40 million contract with the Kings in July after spending the previous two seasons as a member of the Atlanta Hawks.

