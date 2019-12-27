NFL Mock Draft 2020: Predictions for Most-Coveted Prospects

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

Heading into the final week of the regular season, is it too early to look ahead to the 2020 NFL draft? For the 17 teams already eliminated from playoff contention, absolutely not.

While nearly two-thirds of the league will ultimately miss the postseason, all 32 teams will have an opportunity to be winners on draft day. The 2020 draft already involves several coveted prospects, like LSU signal-caller Joe Burrow and Ohio State edge-rusher Chase Young.

Here, you'll find a look at some of the draft's top prospects other than Young and Burrow, along with the current draft order and a full first-round mock.

2020 NFL Mock Draft

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Chase Young, Edge, Ohio State

2. Washington Redskins: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

3. Detroit Lions: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

4. New York Giants: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

5. Miami Dolphins: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

6. Jacksonville Jaguars: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

7. Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

8. Carolina Panthers: Isaiah Simmons, OLB, Clemson

9. Arizona Cardinals: Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado

10. New York Jets: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

11. Denver Broncos: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

12. Cleveland Browns: Jedrick Wills Jr., OT, Alabama

13. Atlanta Falcons: A.J. Epenesa, DE, Iowa

14. Oakland Raiders: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

15. Dallas Cowboys: Grant Delpit, S, LSU

16. Indianapolis Colts: A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson

17. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: K'Lavon Chaisson, Edge, LSU

18. Oakland Raiders (via Chicago): Curtis Weaver, DE, Boise State

19. Miami Dolphins (via Pittsburgh): D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (via Rams): Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

21. Philadelphia Eagles: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

22. Tennessee Titans: Julian Okwara, DE, Notre Dame

23. Buffalo Bills: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

24. Minnesota Vikings: Austin Jackson, OT, USC

25. Miami Dolphins (via Houston): Josh Jones, OT, Houston

26. Kansas City Chiefs: Josh Simpson, OG, Clemson

27. Seattle Seahawks: Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama

28. Green Bay Packers: Dylan Moses, ILB, Alabama

29. New England Patriots: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

30. San Francisco 49ers: Ashtyn Davis, S, California

31. New Orleans Saints: Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia

32. Baltimore Ravens: Raekwon Davis, DT, Alabama

Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

While Young may be the biggest "sure thing" in the draft, Alabama receiver Jerry Jeudy isn't far behind. He has the ideal combination of size (6'1", 192 lbs), vision and route-running ability to make a day-one impact.

"He's the best college route-runner I've ever seen," ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay said, per USA Today's Hannah Stephens.

While some may try arguing that Jeudy has been a product of Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, consider this. Despite not having Tagovailoa for three full games this season, Jeudy still has 71 receptions, 959 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.

While it can be dangerous to label a prospect as pro-ready, Jeudy appeared legitimately ready to make the jump to the NFL. His promise may be too difficult to pass up, even for teams that already have a No. 1 receiver, like the Detroit Lions.

Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

While Tagovailoa may not go as high in the draft as Jeudy, this is due strictly to his injury history. Most notably, he suffered a dislocated hip this season that required surgery.

This is a devastating injury for any football player, but it's particularly problematic for a player who utilizes mobility as a weapon. While Tagovailoa is a pass-first pocket quarterback, his ability to slide around in the pocket allows him to avoid pressure, extend plays and find open throwing lanes. For a 6'1" quarterback prospect, this is important.

Medical checks will be vital for Tagovailoa, as the injury is a significant concern.

"I don't think I'd be the same again because there's, like metal in here, you know?" Tagovailoa said, per Michael Casagrande of AL.com.

If it appears that he will eventually regain his pre-injury form, however, Tagovailoa is likely to still end up going in the first round. His arm talent, accuracy and football IQ are too high to ignore.

Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

The Ohio State Buckeyes have put several talented cornerbacks in the NFL in recent years—the latest standout being Denzel Ward, who was a rookie Pro Bowler.

Jeff Okuah is likely to be the next Buckeyes defensive back taken near the top of the draft. A first-team All-American and Thorpe Award finalist, Okudah has been a coverage blanked for the Buckeyes in 2019.

Okudah has 30 total tackles, seven passes defended, three interceptions and two forced fumbles this season.

"He's the most naturally gifted cornerback I've seen since [Jalen] Ramsey," one scout told Bleacher Report's Matt Miller back in October.

Okudah could easily be a top-five draft selection, unless teams start trading up to snag signal-callers. After a pass-rusher, a lockdown cover corner is arguably the biggest defensive asset a team can add through the draft.