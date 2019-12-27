Antonio Brown Rumors: Ex-Steelers, Raiders, Patriots WR Working out with Saints

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Antonio Brown is reportedly working out with the New Orleans Saints on Friday.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the free-agent wide receiver is in New Orleans to work out with the NFC South champions.

Schefter noted the Saints are "doing their due diligence" with Brown and that Brown is one of a "group" of wide receivers, which includes ex-Redskins receiver Maurice Harris. Per Schefter, Saints head coach Sean Payton "wanted an updated WR list for the playoffs in case any WRs went down."

The Athletic's Katherine Terrell took a screengrab from Brown's Instagram story that shows the waiver he signed to participate in a workout with the Saints:

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport noted the NFL has made it clear that if Brown signs with a team, he will likely be placed on the commissioner's exempt list while the league continues to investigate the allegations of sexual assault made against him.

Schefter also reported the NFL "has not concluded its investigation of Antonio Brown; uncertain when it will. Even after it wraps, Brown still could face additional discipline."

Brown's former trainer, Britney Taylor, filed a federal lawsuit against him in September. She accused him of sexually assaulting her on two different occasions in June 2017 and raping her in May 2018.

Per Robert Klemko of Sports Illustrated, a separate accusation of sexual misconduct was made against Brown by an artist who said she was hired by him to paint a mural in his home.

The artist's lawyer sent a letter to the NFL on Sept. 19, three days after the Sports Illustrated story published, with screenshots of "intimidating texts" that appeared to be from Brown to his client, per Klemko.

On Sept. 20, the New England Patriots announced Brown had been released. The 31-year-old filed grievances against the Patriots and Oakland Raiders in October attempting to recoup $40 million in unpaid salary, fines and voided guarantees in his contract.

It's unclear at this point if the Saints will sign Brown. If they do and he's placed on the commissioner's exempt list, he would be unable to play in games.

Brown only appeared in one game for the Patriots this season. He had four receptions, 56 yards and one touchdown on Sept. 15 against the Miami Dolphins.





