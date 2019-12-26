Gervonta Davis vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa Fight Odds, Live Stream and TV Info

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Saturday will see the crowning of a new WBA lightweight champion when Gervonta Davis and Yuriorkis Gamboa square off at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

Davis (22-0) is seeking to win his third title in two different weight classes. Tank already holds the IBF and WBA super featherweight championships. The 25-year-old is fighting outside of the 130-pound weight class since 2016 when he knocked out Mario Antonio Macias 41 seconds into the first round.

Gamboa (30-2) has been on a roll with four straight wins since a May 2017 stoppage loss to Robinson Castellanos. The Cyclone from Guantanamo knocked out Roman Martinez in his last outing on July 27, his first stoppage win since 2014.

Gervonta Davis vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa Fight Information

Date: Saturday, Dec. 28

Start Time: 9 p.m. ET

Watch: Showtime

Live Stream: Showtime Anytime (Subscription Required)

Odds (via OddsChecker): Davis (1-20); Gamboa (49-4)

It's not a surprise that Davis enters this bout as the overwhelming favorite. The Baltimore native is one of boxing's rising stars and has dominated his way to the top of the super featherweight mountain.

On the other side, Gamboa is a seasoned veteran at 38 years old. This will be his first title fight since he challenged Terence Crawford for the WBO lightweight crown in June 2014.

One potential advantage for Gamboa in this bout is his experience as a 135-pound fighter. He's fought in this division for the past six years. Davis is moving up in weight to challenge for the title, though he sounds confident about being successful as a lightweight.

"It's possible [for lightweight] to be a better weight class ... I didn't fight at that weight yet so I don't know," Davis told Boxing Scene's Jake Donovan. "It's been a great training camp, but it's not about training; it's about what you do on fight night."

Davis can't take Gamboa lightly, but this bout is a great way for him to get acclimated to the physical changes that come along with carrying more weight into a fight.

"I know exactly what I have to do in there on Saturday night. I'm a more mature and focused fighter," he told reporters during his media workout. "I have a great team around me. [Trainer] Calvin [Ford] is like a father to me and he's watched me develop as a fighter and he believes this fight will bring the best out of me."

Another potential issue for Davis is the quality of his competition. He's taken care of business in each of his fights to this point, but has faced criticism along the way for a lack of marquee opponents.

"I think Gervonta Davis needs to step out of his shell and fight real opposition," Andrew Cancio told Donovan in June. "Yes, I would love to fight him. But Machado was undefeated and fought (the top guy) to win this world title. So as far as I'm concerned, I beat the real champ to win my title."

At this point in his career, Gamboa won't necessarily change anyone's mind about Davis if he wins. But this could be the stepping stone bout to bigger things for Tank in 2020 with a potential bout against the winner of a proposed Vasyl Lomachenko-Teofimo Lopez matchup.