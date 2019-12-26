Former Titans RB Chris Johnson Agrees to Plea Deal in Battery Case

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 26, 2019

JACKSONVILLE, FL - DECEMBER 22: Chris Johnson #28 of the Tennessee Titans stands at midfield following a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Field on December 22, 2013 in Jacksonville, Florida. Tennessee won the game 20-16. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Former Pro Bowl running back Chris Johnson has reached a plea deal stemming from a 2018 battery charge.

Per TMZ Sports, Johnson's deal will allow him to have the charge dropped, pending the completion of a pre-trial diversion program.

Johnson received a misdemeanor battery charge in April 2018 for allegedly choking a nightclub valet in Hillsborough County, Florida.

Per court documents (h/t TMZ Sports), Johnson was accused of placing the valet "in a choke hold and punching him in the face, causing minor injuries."

The alleged victim's attorney, Matt Powell, told TMZ that Johnson didn't have his valet ticket and got angry when the valet asked him for proof of his vehicle.

It's unclear what the parameters of Johnson's diversion program include, but TMZ noted typical programs in Hillsborough County tend to require paying fines and restitution and completing community service.

Johnson played for the Tennessee Titans, Arizona Cardinals and New York Jets during his 10-year NFL career. He officially retired as a member of the Titans in April after signing a one-day contract.

Related

    Biggest Lessons We Learned from the 2019 Season

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Biggest Lessons We Learned from the 2019 Season

    The Ringer
    via The Ringer

    Fantasy Start or Sit Advice 🤔

    Still playing for that championship? @GDavenport answers your toughest Week 17 questions

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Fantasy Start or Sit Advice 🤔

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report

    Stars Most Likely to Hang It Up After This Season

    B/R takes a look at the aging stars who may call it quits after this campaign

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Stars Most Likely to Hang It Up After This Season

    Maurice Moton
    via Bleacher Report

    Josh Jacobs Has Christmas Surgery

    Raiders RB says he had the 'fastest surgery ever' on lower leg yesterday

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Josh Jacobs Has Christmas Surgery

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report