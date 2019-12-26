Former Titans RB Chris Johnson Agrees to Plea Deal in Battery Case

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Former Pro Bowl running back Chris Johnson has reached a plea deal stemming from a 2018 battery charge.

Per TMZ Sports, Johnson's deal will allow him to have the charge dropped, pending the completion of a pre-trial diversion program.

Johnson received a misdemeanor battery charge in April 2018 for allegedly choking a nightclub valet in Hillsborough County, Florida.

Per court documents (h/t TMZ Sports), Johnson was accused of placing the valet "in a choke hold and punching him in the face, causing minor injuries."

The alleged victim's attorney, Matt Powell, told TMZ that Johnson didn't have his valet ticket and got angry when the valet asked him for proof of his vehicle.

It's unclear what the parameters of Johnson's diversion program include, but TMZ noted typical programs in Hillsborough County tend to require paying fines and restitution and completing community service.

Johnson played for the Tennessee Titans, Arizona Cardinals and New York Jets during his 10-year NFL career. He officially retired as a member of the Titans in April after signing a one-day contract.