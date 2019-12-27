WWE NXT Draws 831K Viewers with AEW Dynamite off the Air for Week of Christmas

Credit: WWE.com

WWE NXT earned the viewership edge over AEW Dynamite for the second week in a row by default Wednesday.

Per Showbuzz Daily (h/t Wrestling Inc.'s Marc Middleton), the Christmas Day edition of NXT averaged 831,000 viewers, up from last week's episode that attracted 795,000 viewers.

AEW Dynamite took the week off for TNT's annual 24-hour marathon of A Christmas Story. It will return with a live episode next week.

Outside of the NBA's traditional lineup of marquee games, Wednesday featured little in the way of competition from the sports world. This likely played a role in NXT's increase in viewership for the taped show.

NXT split its time Wednesday between Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida, and Brooklyn's Barclays Center.

The show opened with Roderick Strong's North American Championship open challenge, and a debuting Austin Theory. Although Strong successfully defended his title, Theory looked good in his first televised match since signing with NXT.

In the main event, Keith Lee teamed up with Lio Rush for a victory over Damian Priest and Tony Nese.

AEW couldn't counter NXT with any in-ring action but did share an announcement Wednesday. Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks will compete in a six-man tag team match against Pac and The Lucha Brothers.

The Jan. 1 episode of Dynamite will emanate from Jacksonville, Florida, the site of AEW's first major rally to roll out the promotion.