NFL Week 17 Picks: Odds, Over/Under Predictions for Every Game

Corey Perrine/Getty Images

The NFC West race has come down to Week 17. And while the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks will play for the division title Sunday night, both teams will be in the playoffs regardless.

That's not the case in the NFC East. Either the Philadelphia Eagles or Dallas Cowboys will win the division and secure the No. 4 seed in the conference, while the other will miss the playoffs. The Eagles are in a better position, though, because of their win over the Cowboys in Week 16.

Philadelphia needs either a win over the New York Giants or a Dallas loss to the Washington Redskins. The Cowboys only get in with a win and an Eagles defeat.

Those games are also two of the better ones to wager on in Week 17. Here's a look at the matchups, along with odds, predictions and previews of the best contests to bet on.

Week 17 Odds, Predictions

Atlanta at Tampa Bay (-1.5); Over/Under 47.5

Cleveland (-3) at Cincinnati; O/U 44.5

Green Bay (-12.5) at Detroit; O/U 43

New Orleans (-13) at Carolina; O/U 46

L.A. Chargers at Kansas City (-9); O/U 44.5

Chicago at Minnesota (-1); O/U 36.5

Miami at New England (-15.5); O/U 44.5

N.Y. Jets at Buffalo (-1.5); O/U 36

Philadelphia (-4.5) at N.Y. Giants; O/U 45

Indianapolis (-4) at Jacksonville; O/U 43

Washington at Dallas (-11); O/U 44.5

Oakland at Denver (-3.5); O/U 41

Arizona at L.A. Rams (no line)

Pittsburgh (-1.5) at Baltimore; O/U 37.5

Tennessee (-3.5) at Houston; O/U 45.5

San Francisco (-3) at Seattle; O/U 47

Picks made against the spread. Odds courtesy of Caesars.

Top Bets to Consider

Philadelphia (-4.5) over N.Y. Giants

The Eagles turned around their season with three wins over each of their NFC East rivals in the past three games. That stretch came after Philadelphia had lost five of seven to fall to 5-7.

Philly is 8-7 and in control in the NFC East race. And with that as motivation, the Eagles should have no trouble beating the Giants for the second time in four weeks, even with this matchup coming on the road.

Quarterback Carson Wentz has been playing at a high level over his past four outings. During that stretch, he has passed for 1,220 yards, nine touchdowns and only one interception. And he hasn't thrown any picks in the Eagles' past three games.

Expect Wentz to keep making smart decisions; his leadership will help Philadelphia to win by at least five points and move on to the playoffs.

Dallas (-11) over Washington

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

This game kicks off at the same time as the Eagles-Giants matchup, so the Dallas Cowboys will come out motivated knowing they could still take the NFC East title with a win. Meanwhile, the Redskins are closing out an abysmal season, and a loss would hand them the No. 2 pick in the NFL draft.

Sure, Washington will be trying to win what will likely be interim head coach Bill Callahan's final game leading the team, but the Redskins are 3-12 after losing to their other two divisional rivals in their past two games.

The Cowboys may have lost five of their past seven games, but they are still a much better team than the Redskins, whom they beat 31-21 in Washington in Week 2. With home-field advantage and high stakes, they should roll to victory, with running back Ezekiel Elliott having a bounce-back game.

The 11-point line is large, but it's a spread Dallas should cover.

Baltimore (+1.5) over Pittsburgh

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

This betting line is only in the Pittsburgh Steelers' favor because the Baltimore Ravens are resting some of their key players, including star quarterback Lamar Jackson. That doesn't mean bettors should shy away from Baltimore, though.

Even though Pittsburgh won't be facing the best version of Baltimore's team, it doesn't change the fact that third-string quarterback Devlin Hodges will be back in the Steelers' starting lineup Sunday. He has passed for 968 yards, five touchdowns and eight interceptions, and he was benched in Week 16 until Mason Rudolph went down with a season-ending shoulder injury.

The Steelers need to win to have an opportunity to earn the second AFC wild-card spot. The Ravens have already secured the AFC's No. 1 seed, and they are looking to notch the first 14-win season in franchise history.

Plus, Baltimore backup quarterback Robert Griffin III is making his first start in three years and has a lot to prove. Bet on him and the Ravens defense to lead them to a win while preventing their biggest rival from reaching the playoffs.