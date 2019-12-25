Look: Lindsey Vonn Shares on Social Media She Proposed to P.K. Subban

Megan ArmstrongAnalyst IIIDecember 26, 2019

US alpine skier Lindsey Vonn and fiance Canadian ice hockey pro P. K. Subban arrive for the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on August 26, 2019. (Photo by Johannes EISELE / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images)
JOHANNES EISELE/Getty Images

The holiday season is a time for engagement announcements.

Lindsey Vonn added her own this Christmas, announcing on social media she had proposed to P.K. Subban:

Vonn originally disclosed that she and Subban were engaged in August:

The two have always been open to sharing about their relationship publicly. They walked the red carpet together for the first time and officially confirmed they were a couple at the 2018 CMT Awards. Most recently they participated in GQ's Couples Quiz earlier this month:

Vonn, the winningest female ski racer in history retired in February, while Subban plays defenseman for the New Jersey Devils.

Related

    Italy Chosen as Host of 2026 Winter Olympics

    Winter Olympics logo
    Winter Olympics

    Italy Chosen as Host of 2026 Winter Olympics

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Shaun White Criticized for Simple Jack Costume

    Winter Olympics logo
    Winter Olympics

    Shaun White Criticized for Simple Jack Costume

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Skier Umstead Joins 'Dancing with the Stars'

    Winter Olympics logo
    Winter Olympics

    Skier Umstead Joins 'Dancing with the Stars'

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Chloe Kim Wins ESPY Award for Best Female Athlete

    Winter Olympics logo
    Winter Olympics

    Chloe Kim Wins ESPY Award for Best Female Athlete

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report