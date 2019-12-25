Look: Lindsey Vonn Shares on Social Media She Proposed to P.K. Subban

JOHANNES EISELE/Getty Images

The holiday season is a time for engagement announcements.

Lindsey Vonn added her own this Christmas, announcing on social media she had proposed to P.K. Subban:

Vonn originally disclosed that she and Subban were engaged in August:

The two have always been open to sharing about their relationship publicly. They walked the red carpet together for the first time and officially confirmed they were a couple at the 2018 CMT Awards. Most recently they participated in GQ's Couples Quiz earlier this month:

Vonn, the winningest female ski racer in history retired in February, while Subban plays defenseman for the New Jersey Devils.