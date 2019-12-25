Jeremy Lin Scores 21 Points as Beijing Ducks Fall to Xinjiang Flying Tigers

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistDecember 25, 2019

BEIJING, CHINA - DECEMBER 20: Jeremy Lin #7 of Beijing Ducks in action during 2019/2020 CBA League - Beijing Ducks v Zhejiang Golden Bulls at Beijing Wukesong Sport Arena on December 20, 2019 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Fred Lee/Getty Images)
Fred Lee/Getty Images

Jeremy Lin and Ekpe Udoh combined for 48 points Wednesday for the Beijing Ducks, but it wasn't enough to overcome the Xinjiang Flying Tigers in an 88-87 loss in CBA play.

Lin finished with 21 points, five assists and four steals while shooting an efficient 6-of-11 from the field. Udoh added 27 points and 12 rebounds in the loss. 

Zhou Qi (23 points, 13 boards) and Eric Mika (20 points, 13 rebounds) led the way for the Flying Tigers. 

The loss moved the Ducks to 14-7 on the season, fourth in the CBA, while the Flying Tigers improved to 16-4 and stayed within striking distance of the first-place Guangdong Southern Tigers (18-2).

Related

    Spalletti: Good Performance for 70', Then We Dropped Physically

    International Basketball logo
    International Basketball

    Spalletti: Good Performance for 70', Then We Dropped Physically

    Olof Svensson
    via Sempreinter

    Report: Mexican Officials Meet with FIBA

    International Basketball logo
    International Basketball

    Report: Mexican Officials Meet with FIBA

    Insidethegames
    via Insidethegames

    Is Lewandowski Bayern's Best Ever Striker?

    Robert Lewandowski breaking records once again in 2019-20

    International Basketball logo
    International Basketball

    Is Lewandowski Bayern's Best Ever Striker?

    bundesliga.com - the official Bundesliga website
    via bundesliga.com - the official Bundesliga website

    FIBA Dispute Could Knock Spain Out of Olympic Basketball

    International Basketball logo
    International Basketball

    FIBA Dispute Could Knock Spain Out of Olympic Basketball

    via Cbc