Jeremy Lin Scores 21 Points as Beijing Ducks Fall to Xinjiang Flying Tigers

Fred Lee/Getty Images

Jeremy Lin and Ekpe Udoh combined for 48 points Wednesday for the Beijing Ducks, but it wasn't enough to overcome the Xinjiang Flying Tigers in an 88-87 loss in CBA play.

Lin finished with 21 points, five assists and four steals while shooting an efficient 6-of-11 from the field. Udoh added 27 points and 12 rebounds in the loss.

Zhou Qi (23 points, 13 boards) and Eric Mika (20 points, 13 rebounds) led the way for the Flying Tigers.

The loss moved the Ducks to 14-7 on the season, fourth in the CBA, while the Flying Tigers improved to 16-4 and stayed within striking distance of the first-place Guangdong Southern Tigers (18-2).