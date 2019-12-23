Seahawks to Sign Robert Turbin; Marshawn Lynch Contract 'In the Works'

Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

While the door isn't closed on a reunion with Marshawn Lynch, the Seattle Seahawks signed free-agent running back Robert Turbin

Turbin confirmed on Instagram he was rejoining the Seahawks, with whom he spent the first three years of his career.

"Never give up on God... He'll never give up on you. Happy to be back HOME," he wrote in the post.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that Lynch is still meeting with Seattle and going through a physical with the team ahead of possibly returning to the Seahawks. An agreement between the two sides is "still in the works."

According to ESPN's Josina Anderson, C.J. Anderson also worked out with the Seahawks and came away with the belief Turbin had beat him out for the job:

Seattle had already lost Rashaad Penny to a torn ACL earlier in the month. Then Chris Carson fractured his hip and C.J. Prosise suffered a broken arm in Sunday's 27-13 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

The Seahawks wrap up the regular season Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers, and sixth-round rookie Travis Homer was the only healthy running back left on the active roster.

The fact Seattle looked at Turbin, Lynch and Anderson speaks to how difficult it is to find a viable running back at this point of the year. Of the three, Anderson is the only one who has registered a carry in 2019, and he lasted just two games with the Detroit Lions before they cut him.

Turbin's arrival will provide some relief to the offense, and the focus now turns to Lynch.