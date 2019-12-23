Vikings' Davion Davis Pleads Not Guilty on DWI Charges Stemming from Oct. Arrest

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Davion Davis reportedly pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor charges of fourth-degree driving while impaired, operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol content of 0.08 within two hours and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol.

Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press reported the news Monday, noting Davis pleaded not guilty on Dec. 10 to the charges that stemmed from an October arrest.

Tomasson cited police records that stated Davis was stopped at 2:55 a.m. on Oct. 26 for going 81 mph in a 55 mph zone. The trooper who stopped the wide receiver placed him under arrest after observing signs of alcohol impairment.

"We were made aware of Davion’s arrest at the time of the incident and immediately notified the league office," the Vikings said in a statement. "We are following the NFL’s disciplinary process."

Davis is an undrafted rookie out of Sam Houston State who has bounced around from the practice squad to the active roster. He has appeared in three offensive snaps and eight special teams snaps without a reception and is currently on the practice squad.

His pretrial hearing is Jan. 17.