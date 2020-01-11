Lakers' LeBron James out vs. Thunder Due to Illness

Morry Gash/Associated Press

LeBron James will miss Saturday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder because of a cold, the Los Angeles Lakers announced.



Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium first reported the news. Anthony Davis missed Friday's game against the Dallas Mavericks because of a bruised tailbone, and his status for Saturday is unclear.

LeBron entered the day averaging 25.4 points, 8.0 rebounds and 10.7 assists per game while continuing to play at an elite level even at 35 years old.

Not only is the veteran likely looking at his 16th straight All-Star selection, he is one of the early favorites to bring home a fifth MVP award.

Kyle Kuzma will be expected to step up while James is unavailable, but it will take the entire team playing well to overcome his absence.

Kuzma, who has been hot of late, dropped 16 points on Tuesday night against the New York Knicks and filled it up Friday night with 26 points in a rousing win over the Dallas Mavericks.