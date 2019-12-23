Michael Thomas Joins 99 Overall Club in Madden NFL 2020 After Historic Season

James Kenney/Associated Press

It took almost the entire season, but New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is finally part of the 99 Club on Madden NFL 20.

The fourth-year player set the all-time record for most receptions in a season after having 12 in Sunday's win over the Tennessee Titans. It gave him 145 for the year, topping the 143 catches by Marvin Harrison in 2002.

Thomas also leads the league with 1,688 receiving yards and has 10 games of at least 100 yards in 15 opportunities.

Despite his outstanding production, the three-time Pro Bowler had a 98 overall rating in the video game until Monday. This has finally been rectified, giving the top receiver in the league the highest rating possible.

Five other players are in the 99 Club based on the latest ratings, including Saints teammate Drew Brees. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, Houston Texans wideout DeAndre Hopkins and Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey are the only other players with 99 ratings.