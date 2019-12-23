Report: Ex-Yankees C Francisco Cervelli, Marlins Agree to 1-Year, $2M Contract

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Miami Marlins have added some experience to the lineup with the reported signing of catcher Francisco Cervelli, per Joel Sherman of the New York Post.

The one-year deal will reportedly be worth $2 million.

The 33-year-old has spent parts of 12 years in the majors, splitting last season between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Atlanta Braves. He also played seven years with the New York Yankees to begin his career.

Though Cervelli made a minimal offensive impact this past year with Pittsburgh with a .193 batting average and .526 OPS in 34 games before being released, he came up big for Atlanta during its run up to the playoffs.

In 14 appearances, the veteran came through with .281 average and 1.066 OPS, including five doubles and two home runs.

It's a small sample size, but he has shown he can get hot at the plate.

Meanwhile, Cervelli is best known as a quality defensive catcher who was worth two defensive runs saved in limited playing time last season, per Fangraphs. He has saved 15 runs behind the plate during his career.

Marlins starting catcher Jorge Alfaro was responsible for negative-four runs saved, per Fangraphs.

Alfaro will still likely get the majority of starts as the better hitter with 18 home runs last year, but Cervelli provides the team with a reliable backup behind the plate and a veteran presence for an otherwise young team.