NFL Power Rankings 2020: Examining Latest Super Bowl Odds Before Week 17

Nick Wass/Associated Press

One week remains in the NFL regular season, but the Baltimore Ravens have sealed their place as No. 1 in the AFC and the league-wide power rankings.

Baltimore heads into Week 17 with a league-best 13-2 record, and the AFC champions can enjoy a week of relative comfort. The NFC, though, has a four-way battle for home-field advantage, two first-round byes and final places in the rankings.

The latter, obviously, is most important. In all seriousness, Week 17 will provide some long-awaited separation in the NFC.

Accompanying each ranking of teams involved in the playoff hunt are Super Bowl odds, courtesy of Caesars.

NFL Power Rankings Week 17

1. Baltimore Ravens (+200)

2. San Francisco 49ers (+400)

3. New Orleans Saints (+450)

4. Kansas City Chiefs (+750)

5. New England Patriots (+700)

6. Seattle Seahawks (+700)

7. Green Bay Packers (+1200)

8. Minnesota Vikings (+2500)

9. Houston Texans (+3500)

10. Buffalo Bills (+3500)

11. Tennessee Titans (+12500)

12. Los Angeles Rams

13. Philadelphia Eagles (+5000)

14. Dallas Cowboys (+12500)

15. Pittsburgh Steelers (+75000)

16. Oakland Raiders (+200000)

17. Indianapolis Colts

18. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

19. Chicago Bears

20. Atlanta Falcons

21. Arizona Cardinals

22. Cleveland Browns

23. New York Jets

24. Denver Broncos

25. Los Angeles Chargers

26. Jacksonville Jaguars

27. Carolina Panthers

28. New York Giants

29. Miami Dolphins

30. Detroit Lions

31. Washington

32. Cincinnati Bengals

Baltimore Seals No. 1 Spot

While home-field advantage in the NFC won't be decided until Week 17, the Ravens won't need to leave the comfort of M&T Bank Stadium until the Super Bowl if they keep winning.

Behind a 31-15 win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 16, Baltimore locked up home-field advantage.

The first half wasn't pretty, but the Ravens scored two touchdowns shortly before the break and found the end zone again on the opening drive of the second half. Finding tight end Mark Andrews twice and running back Mark Ingram once, Lamar Jackson threw all three touchdowns to break the game open.

"Boom, we got hot and he diced them up fast," Baltimore guard Marshal Yanda said of Jackson, per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.

Jackson finished the game with 238 passing yards, adding his fifth 100-yard rushing effort of the year. For the season, he's now amassed 3,127 passing with 36 scores to only six interceptions while running for a quarterback-record 1,206 yards.

And that's where his season will end.

Robert Griffin III will start in Jackson's place. No matter what happens against the Pittsburgh Steelers, a short-handed Ravens team wouldn't move in the power rankings.

Baltimore will be remembered as the premier team of the 2019 regular season, though the Ravens have greater goals, of course.

Jackson and Co. will have another week off at the beginning of January for the wild-card round.

Yet since the NFL resets playoff seeding after the playoff's opening weekend, the Ravens have little reason but to focus on themselves. Entering Week 17, their possible opponents include the Chiefs, Texans, Bills, Titans, Steelers and Raiders.

As of now, only the New England Patriots can avoid the Ravens in the Divisional Round. Considering the Patriots lost the Ravens 37-20 in Baltimore during the regular season, they're probably not terribly torn up about that fact.

Baltimore will ultimately play the fourth, fifth or sixth seed, whichever is the worst one remaining.

Follow Bleacher Report writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR

