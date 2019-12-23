NFL Playoff Standings 2020: Latest Team Records, Updated Postseason Odds

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

A fair bit of the NFL playoff picture remains unsettled with just over a week remaining in the regular season. Ten of the 12 playoff tickets have been punched, but three of the four first-round byes and three divisions remain unsettled.

The Green Bay Packers can settle one of the remaining divisions by defeating the Minnesota Vikings and taking the NFC North on Monday night. Regardless of how that game unfolds, however, there are now just 15 teams with a shot at Super Bowl LIV.

Here, we'll run down what each playoff-eligible team—the Tennessee Titans, Pittsburgh Steelers and Oakland Raiders—need to do to claim the final playoff spot. We'll also examine some of the top playoff-related storylines and the updated Super Bowl odds from Caesars.

First, though, let's examine the playoff field.

NFL Playoff Picture

AFC

1. Baltimore Ravens (Z) 13-2

2. New England Patriots (Z) 12-3

3. Kansas City Chiefs (Z) 11-4

4. Houston Texans (Z) 10-5

5. Buffalo Bills (X) 10-5

6. Tennessee Titans 8-7

7. Pittsburgh Steelers 8-7

8. Oakland Raiders 7-8

NFC

1. San Francisco 49ers (X) 12-3

2. New Orleans Saints (Z) 12-3

3. Green Bay Packers (X) 11-3

4. Philadelphia Eagles 8-7

5. Seattle Seahawks (X) 11-4

6. Minnesota Vikings (X) 10-4

*X indicated clinched playoff spot, Z indicates division champion.

A Three-Team Race for the Final Spot



Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

There is just one playoff spot remaining, the AFC's sixth seed. Three teams still have a shot at it, but only one controls its own destiny.

The Titans only need to win their season finale against the Houston Texans to get into the playoffs. Losses by the Steelers and either the Raiders or the Indianapolis Colts will also get Tennessee in.

The Steelers need a win over the Baltimore Ravens and a loss by Tennessee to take the final playoff spot. The Raiders need losses by the Steelers and the Titans plus a Colts win to punch their postseason ticket.

Should the Raiders, Colts, Titans and Steelers all finish 8-8—and only if that occurs—Oakland will win the tiebreaker and the final playoff pass.

Chiefs, Bills Carrying Momentum

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

The Ravens have won 11 games in a row, own the AFC's No. 1 seed and have an MVP front-runner in quarterback Lamar Jackson. They're the hottest team in football, but they're not the only team riding momentum into Week 17.

The Kansas City Chiefs have quietly emerged as the biggest threat to Baltimore in the AFC. Kansas City has won five consecutive games and has seen a defensive resurgence that cannot be overlooked.

Over the past five games, the Chiefs have allowed an average of just 9.6 points per game. A Kansas City pass defense that was a disaster a year ago now ranks eighth in the NFL. Simply put, Kansas City is no longer just an offensive powerhouse.

"Defense was unbelievable, I thought," coach Andy Reid said after Sunday night's 26-3 beatdown of the Chicago Bears, per Jeremy Bergman of NFL.com. "I think [defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo] had a great game plan, and the guys believe in it."

Yet, opposing teams will still have to deal with Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill and the Chiefs explosive offense.

The Buffalo Bills are also a team that cannot be overlooked. Sure, they've lost two of their last three games, but they've narrowly done so against top-tier contenders in the Ravens and the New England Patriots.

"If you look at the type of teams we've played the last three weeks, they're all playoff-type teams," Bills quarterback Josh Allen said, per Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk. "So getting that experience against these defenses, teams we might be able to see again, it's all valuable experience because playing games in December that mean something."

Close losses in December could turn into close wins in January for Buffalo, a team no one should want to host in the postseason.

Seahawks Injured and Stumbling

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

The Seattle Seahawks have lost two of their last three games and are in serious danger of missing out on a first-round bye. If they lose to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 17, they'll be a wild-card team. If the Vikings also happen to win out, they'll then drop all the way to the No. 6 seed.

It's a precarious position for a Seahawks team that held the No. 1 seed only a week ago. More troubling is the fact that injuries are likely to play a factor moving forward.

Starting tackle Duane Brown is expected to undergo knee surgery, while running backs Chris Carson and C.J. Prosise could both be done for the season following injuries Sunday.

"A very difficult day, obviously," head coach Pete Carroll said, via the team's official website.

With running back Rashaad Penny already on injured reserve, this could leave the Seahawks with little punch in their running game heading into their pivotal NFC West showdown.

Latest Super Bowl Odds

Baltimore Ravens 2-1

San Francisco 49ers 7-2

New Orleans Saints 9-2

New England Patriots 6-1

Seattle Seahawks 6-1

Kansas City Chiefs 15-2

Minnesota Vikings 16-1

Green Bay Packers 16-1

Philadelphia Eagles 25-1

Houston Texans 30-1

Dallas Cowboys 30-1

Buffalo Bills 35-1

Tennessee Titans 75-1

Pittsburgh Steelers 75-1

Oakland Raiders 250-1