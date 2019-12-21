Bronny James, Sierra Canyon Defeat John Marshall with Zaire Wade Injured

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Bronny James and the Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, California) Trailblazers used a strong second half to pull out a 66-55 victory over the John Marshall (Richmond, Virginia) Justices in the Above the Rim Classic in Richmond, Virginia, on Saturday.

James recorded two points on 1-of-5 shooting, three rebounds and two assists in 16 minutes of action.

Before the contest even got underway, James was adding to his personal highlight reel:

The Sierra Canyon freshman had a relatively quiet night from a statistical standpoint, especially early on. According to Jack Herron of Prep Hoops, James was held scoreless in the first half as he went 0-of-2 from the floor, with both shot attempts coming from three-point range.

James didn't get on the board until there were less than five minutes remaining in the game, per Herron. At that point, he was helping the Trailblazers put the finishing touches on the victory.

Though he may not have filled up the stat sheet, the 15-year-old son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James still managed to turn some heads:

Zaire Wade, the son of former Miami Heat superstar Dwyane Wade, did not play in the game because of an injury.

Sierra Canyon (11-0) will be back in action Thursday against Ribet Academy at the Damien Classic in La Verne, California.