49ers QB C.J. Beathard's Brother Clayton Killed in Nashville Stabbing

Clayton Beathard, brother of San Francisco 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard, was killed in Nashville on Friday night. 

Metro Police said Beathard was one of two men fatally stabbed around 2:50 a.m. local time outside of Dogwood Bar.

Police said the altercation appears to have started when the two men were involved in an argument with a woman inside the bar. The two men were stabbed in their sides after the parties involved began to fight outside of the bar. 

Beathard, 22, and Paul Trapeni III were transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead. 

A third man was also stabbed, but he survived and was released from the hospital after receiving treatment. 

Police have not yet made an arrest, but they are circulating a surveillance photo with a man who is being sought for questioning. 

Clayton appeared in seven games this season as the quarterback at Long Island University. 

