Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Arsenal Play to Uninspired Goalless Draw vs. Everton

Arsenal and Everton played out an uninspiring 0-0 draw at Goodison Park in the Premier League on Saturday.

The two sides were watched from the stands by respective new managers Mikel Arteta and Carlo Ancelotti, who will have been left in little doubt as to the size of the tasks in front of them.

Arsenal have won just five league matches this season and only once since October 6—which was also the last time they kept a clean sheet in any competition before this match—while the Toffees have won one of their last six.

Everton only slightly had the better of a quiet start from both sides. Shots were at a premium throughout the match, with both teams lacking quality in the final third.

Cenk Tosun—who replaced Alex Iwobi early on after he appeared to suffer a hamstring injury—and Gylfi Sigurdsson both had efforts from distance, but neither was able to hit the target.

The Gunners offered even less going forward, as Goal's Charles Watts demonstrated:

Arsenal finally registered a shot in the final minute of the half when Lucas Torreira played in Gabriel Martinelli on the left, but he fired into the side-netting.

Football.London's James Benge saw some positives for the visitors despite their struggles in the final third:

The Gunners finally managed a shot on target early in the second half, when Jordan Pickford kept out Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's close-range effort at the back post after he met Calum Chambers' flick-on.

The hosts had a promising chance to score when the ball came to Dominic Calvert-Lewin just inside the area, but Torreira made a fine block to keep out his goal-bound strike, while Tosun's followup deflected wide off Chambers:

Moise Kean and Alexandre Lacazette were brought on as both sides sought more cutting edge up front.

Neither team was able to create any chances for them, though, as their passes in the final third continued to wander astray.

What's Next

Arteta will oversee his first Arsenal match on Boxing Day at Bournemouth, while Ancelotti's first game in charge will be at home to Burnley the same day.