Browns' Jarvis Landry Could Require Offseason Surgery on Hip Injury

Megan ArmstrongAnalyst IIIDecember 20, 2019

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry told Subtext, Cleveland.com's Browns Insider subscription package, that he could undergo offseason hip surgery, Mary Kay Cabot reported Friday. 

Landry said that his hip "has bothered him all season" but "declined to specify the nature of the injury," Cabot wrote.

The 27-year-old was voted to the 2020 Pro Bowl earlier this week, his fifth career Pro Bowl nod, and has not missed a game this season. Landry has 1,108 yards—his third season eclipsing 1,000 yards receiving—and five touchdowns on 74 catches through 14 games.

  

