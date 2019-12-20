4-Time All-Star Ian Kinsler Retires, Will Join Padres' Front Office

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

San Diego Padres second baseman Ian Kinsler announced Friday he's decided to retire from MLB and will accept a position in the club's front office.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported the news and noted Kinsler is going to reach a "financial settlement" with the Padres to settle the $4.25 million remaining on his two-year, $8 million contract.

"It just felt like this is the end, time to move on," Kinsler said. "I gave it everything I had. It's time to do something else."

The 37-year-old Arizona native was one of the American League's best second basemen across stints with the Texas Rangers (2006-13) and Detroit Tigers (2014-17). He ranked fourth at the position in WAR (45.7) across that 12-year period, per FanGraphs.

Kinsler joined the Boston Red Sox in a midseason trade from the Los Angeles Angels in 2018 and went on to help the club win the World Series.

His individual production declined, however, as he finished the 2018 campaign with a .681 OPS. That was a career-worst figure until he posted a .646 OPS for San Diego in 87 appearances this season.

Kinsler said a herniated cervical disk that brought his season to a premature end in August played a key role in his retirement decision.

"To be honest, it was a factor in my decision," he told Rosenthal. "My pride wouldn't let me go halfway at something that I've been doing at 100 percent for my whole baseball life."

In turn, he finishes his playing career one hit shy of 2,000 to go along with 257 home runs and 243 stolen bases. His accolades include four All-Star selections and two Gold Glove Awards.

Kinsler told The Athletic getting a chance to remain in the sport to help the next generation of players is a "dream" and one he'd discussed with Padres general manager A.J. Preller before signing with the club.