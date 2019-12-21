The Most Popular Yeezys on StockX Right Now

The Most Popular Yeezys on StockX Right NowDecember 21, 2019
“Eventually everybody who wants to get Yeezys will get Yeezys,” said Kanye West to Ryan Seacrest during a 2015 radio interview.
Four years later, Kanye West’s adidas Yeezy line continues to expand into different silhouettes and multiple colorways. This month alone, Kanye introduced the 380 with the “Alien” colorway and is set to debut the V3 iteration of the Yeezy 700 with the “Azael” colorway dropping on December 23.
Before the year comes to a close, we’ve gathered some of the best adidas Yeezy sneakers that you can buy right now.
Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V3 Azael
Release Date: 12/23/2019
Average Resale Price: $561
After the Yeezy 700 first debuted in 2017 with the Waverunner, the chunky adidas silhouette continues with the V3 model, which features a glow-in-the-dark cage, a bootie interior, and a mesh upper.
Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Black Non-Reflective
Release Date: 6/7/2019
Average Resale Price: $406*
While several Yeezy Boost 350 V2s have already experienced restocks, the line still continues to rapidly expand into different colorways and executions. One of the more coveted launches came this past summer when adidas launched a reflective and non-reflective version of the triple black 350 V2.
Adidas Yeezy Boost 380 Alien
Release Date: 12/12/2019
Average Resale Price: $464*
The Yeezy Boost 380 breaks the iterative versions of the 700 and 350 and becomes the newest original silhouette to Kanye’s line. The mid-cut sneaker features white and gray hits throughout the upper and a translucent outsole with a subtle green tint.
Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Cloud White (Non-Reflective)
Release Date: 9/21/2019
Average Resale Price: $282
The Cloud White sneaker continues the monochromatic theme in the Yeezy line. It features adidas’ signature Primeknit upper, lateral side stripes, and a clear outsole housing a full-length Boost midsole.
Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V2 'Inertia'
Release Date: 3/9/2019
Average Resale Price: $334
Similar to its 350 counterpart, the 700 shows no signs of slowing down, having already released in several new colorways throughout 2019. Earlier this year, adidas launched the 700 in an Inertia colorway, sticking true to the earth tones and monochromatic color schemes we’ve been accustomed to seeing from Yeezy.
Adidas Yeezy 500 Stone
Release Date: 11/23/2019
Average Resale Price: $232
While it doesn’t always get the same attention as the 700 or 350, the Yeezy 500 remains a solid alternative in the Kanye x adidas roster. The Stone colorway is the latest style and features a predominantly tan upper, neoprene and suede overlays, and a gum bottom.
Adidas Yeezy 700 Waverunner
Release Date: 11/1/2017
Average Resale Price: $423
The original Yeezy 700 colorway—the Waverunner. Despite launching over two years ago, the chunky adidas sneaker continues to be a coveted colorway that will easily go down as a classic in the Yeezy lineup.
Adidas Yeezy 350 V2 Zebra
Release Date: 11/1/2017
Average Resale Price: $423
The Yeezy 350 V2 Zebra continues to be a highly sought-after colorway despite multiple restock releases. Originally making its debut in November 2017, the Zebra features a black and white Primeknit upper, red SPLY 350 branding on the lateral side stripes, and a clear Boost midsole.