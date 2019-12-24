NFL Free Agents 2020: Predictions for Top Players Expected to Hit Open Market

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

As is the case every year, we'll see big-name free agents on the move in March. This time, a former No. 2 overall pick, a perennial Pro Bowler and multiple pass-rushers could grab headlines on the 2020 market.

Typically, clubs extend or re-sign their top in-house impending free agents, especially a player coming off his best season or a productive campaign.

Guys like quarterback Marcus Mariota and defensive end Vic Beasley fall into a different category. They've flashed potential, but their numbers look pedestrian in recent seasons.

What about wideout A.J. Green, whose current team looks toward a roster rebuild? He's been hampered with injuries and turns 32 years old next year. Despite his career accolades, he may land on the open market as the Cincinnati Bengals revamp their roster.

Dante Fowler Jr. also finds himself in a unique situation with a team that's limited in cap-space flexibility. Following a standout year, the 25-year-old may feel it's in his best interest to sign the most lucrative deal available rather than give a home discount.

Let's take a look at the four aforementioned players and their current situations. Where's the best landing spot for each veteran in 2020?

QB Marcus Mariota, Tennessee Titans

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Because of quarterback Ryan Tannehill's solid nine-game run as a starter, Mariota will likely have to pack up and start a new chapter elsewhere. Without him, the Tennessee Titans offense looked viable and wide receiver A.J. Brown became a consistent contributor in the passing attack.

Through five seasons, Mariota battled nagging injuries and missed eight contests before head coach Mike Vrabel benched him for Tannehill in Week 7. During the 2019 offseason, he added 12 to 13 pounds in preparation for the rigors of a 16-game slate. The 26-year-old maintained his mobility but lacked production, throwing for seven touchdowns and two interceptions while completing a season-low 59.1 percent of his passes.

Mariota could flourish with a team that either plays indoors or in calm weather for its home games. He doesn't have great arm strength, which isn't appealing for clubs that play in inclement conditions late in the season.

The Los Angeles Chargers could look for a new starting quarterback because of Philip Rivers' decline this season. The 38-year-old has an expiring contract.

The Chargers may want a backup capable of taking over the huddle in case Rivers continues to slip into a downward spiral. Mariota's experience would allow him to step in and potentially salvage the season similar to how Tannehill did for the Titans.

Assuming he retains his job, head coach Anthony Lynn has experience with a dual-threat quarterback in Tyrod Taylor, who's headed into a contract year with the Chargers in 2020. Mariota's upside as a 26-year-old and former No. 2 overall pick could appeal to the Chargers as Rivers inches closer to 40 years old.

Prediction: Mariota signs with the Chargers

WR A.J. Green, Cincinnati Bengals

Frank Victores/Associated Press

During the offseason, Green underwent ankle surgery and his recovery took longer than expected. He attempted a return but suffered a setback in November. The 31-year-old has played one game since October 2018.

At 1-14, the Bengals are in a rebuilding period with first-year head coach Zac Taylor and the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 draft. With Green's recent injuries, Cincinnati may hesitate to ink him to a lucrative multiyear contract.

As a team that's nowhere near playoff contention and probably going to start a rookie quarterback in the near future, the Bengals should allow Green to walk and move forward with Tyler Boyd as the No. 1 wideout. The latter just signed a four-year, $43 million deal in July. He caught a career-high 85 passes for 987 yards and five touchdowns.

At this stage in Green's career, he should look to sign with a contender that needs wide receiver help. The Green Bay Packers would be an ideal fit.

Behind wideout Davante Adams, the Packers don't have an established threat. Marquez Valdes-Scantling has been too inconsistent. He hasn't recorded multiple catches in a game since Week 7. His offensive snap count has steadily declined over the last four weeks.

Green Bay could supply quarterback Aaron Rodgers with a wide receiver tandem featuring Adams and Green, which would concern every defensive coordinator around the league.

Prediction: Green signs with the Packers

OLB Dante Fowler Jr., Los Angeles Rams

Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

In a non-salary cap league, the Rams would be able to re-sign Fowler, but the front office will have a projected $24.2 million in cap space, per Spotrac.com. General manager Les Snead also needs financial resources to sign cornerback Jalen Ramsey to a long-term deal after giving up first-rounders for the next two years and a 2021 fourth-round pick to acquire him.

Coming off his best season as a pro, recording 56 tackles, 16 for loss, 11.5 sacks, five pass breakups and a 26-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown, Fowler will likely command $17-20 million annually because of his position. Generally, productive edge-rushers are in high demand.

The Rams will need to develop in-house talent or look toward the draft to replace Fowler who probably lands a deal outside of Los Angeles' comfortable price range.

Fowler will probably draw interest from teams that need a lead pass-rusher, but he has the opportunity to choose a playoff contender willing to pay him a good salary.

In August, the Houston Texans traded Jadeveon Clowney, and Whitney Mercilus will hit the open market next year.

Even if the Texans re-sign Mercilus, they need an edge defender on the opposite side to fill Clowney's void. With quarterback Deshaun Watson on a rookie deal, the Texans can afford to sign Fowler even though they have left tackle Laremy Tunsil as well.

As a playoff-caliber squad, Houston should go for all the glory in win-now mode. Fowler addresses a need on defense and fills a hole within the front seven.

Prediction: Fowler signs with the Texans

DE/OLB Vic Beasley, Atlanta Falcons

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Unlike Fowler, Beasley isn't coming off his best campaign. In fact, his critics have wondered where he's been since the 2016 season.

In 2016, Beasley logged a league-leading 15.5 sacks, but he hasn't come close to matching his best year ever since. According to ESPN's Jordan Schultz, the Atlanta Falcons put the defensive end on the trade block before this year's deadline.

Nonetheless, Beasley has provided a boost to his market value with strong performances in the second half of the season. Since Week 10, he's logged 6.5 of his eight total sacks.

As the No. 8 overall pick from the 2015 draft with one dominant campaign, Beasley will likely garner solid interest during free agency. Teams will attempt to tap into his potential. The Falcons are projected to go into 2020 with the least amount of cap space, per Spotrac.com. Don't expect general manager Thomas Dimitroff to extend an offer to the 27-year-old edge-rusher.

The Detroit Lions could use Beasley's services. Head coach Matt Patricia uses a varied front with odd- and even-man alignments. Beasley has experience with his hand in the dirt and as a stand-up pass-rusher.

Detroit ranks 28th in sacks—any help in that area is a plus for its defense. Perhaps Patricia—a former defensive coordinator—is able to rediscover the 2016 version of Beasley.

Prediction: Beasley signs with the Lions