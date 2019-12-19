3-Star RB Frank Gore Jr. Signs with Southern Miss, Flips Commitment from FAU

Source: 247Sports

Running back Frank Gore Jr. had a change of heart and will play college football at Southern Mississippi starting in 2020.

The son of Buffalo Bills running back Frank Gore announced his commitment to the Golden Eagles on Thursday:

Per 247Sports' composite rankings, Gore is a 3-star prospect out of Miami Killian Senior High School in Florida and is ranked as the No. 65 running back in the 2020 class. He is one of 14 players to sign their letter of intent at Southern Mississippi.

His father offered up a scouting report about his son to reporters while playing for the Miami Dolphins in 2018: "He's got great vision. He can catch the ball, he can run routes. I just want him to continue to work hard. Just whatever he does this year, I don't want it to get to his head."

Gore initially planned on attending Florida Atlantic next year, but he re-opened his recruiting when Lane Kiffin left the program to become head coach at the University of Mississippi.

In 12 games for Killian this season, Gore racked up 1,111 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on 113 carries.

Southern Mississippi has posted winning records each of the past five seasons. The Golden Eagles will wrap up their 2019 campaign on Jan. 4 in the Armed Forces Bowl against Tulane.