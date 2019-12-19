5-Star Clemson QB Commit DJ Uiagalelei Says USC 'Didn't Really Recruit' Him

Shea Dixon/247Sports

DJ Uiagalelei went where he was wanted.

The 5-star quarterback announced his commitment to Clemson on May 5, but he disclosed to The Show LA on Monday that his childhood favorite USC "just didn't really recruit me":

Uiagalelei is a St. John Bosco High School product from Bellflower, California. According to 247Sports, he is ranked third in California and 13th nationally.

Uiagalelei received 30 offers, including one from USC, but Clemson was the only school he visited.

"I hung out with some of the players, went to the game and hung out with some of the coaches at the facility and had dinner," Uiagalelei told The Clemson Insider's Gavin Oliver of his Nov. 2 official visit, the first time he had been on campus since attending the Tigers' spring game in April. "I got to go to Coach Dabo [Swinney]'s house, too."

Uiagalelei plans to graduate early from St. John Bosco and enroll at Clemson in January to play baseball during the spring.

He doesn't seem too torn up about being passed on by USC:

With Uiagalelei's signing, Clemson boasts six 5-star prospects and 23 overall in its 2020 class.