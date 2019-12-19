Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Loses $1M After Missing Weight for Daniel Jacobs Fight

John Locher/Associated Press

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.'s inability to make weight for Friday's fight against Daniel Jacobs will cost him $1 million.

Per ESPN's Dan Rafael, Chavez was fined 33 percent of his $3 million purse for weighing in nearly five pounds over the 168-pound super middleweight limit.

This has been an eventful week for the 33-year-old leading up his showdown with Jacobs.

The former WBC middleweight champion was granted a temporary restraining order on Tuesday to block an indefinite suspension from the Nevada State Athletic Commission for his failure to submit to a random drug test in October.

Chavez and Jacobs finalized terms for their fight on Nov. 6, with Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix replacing Las Vegas as the host site as a result of Chavez's suspension in Nevada.

Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix reported Gabriel Rosado was put on standby as a potential replacement for Chavez if he wasn't allowed to fight.

Chavez has a history of missing weight, to the point the contract for his May 2017 bout against Saul Alvarez included language that would fine both fighters $1 million per pound if they weighed in over the 164.5 limit.

Friday's matchup will be Chavez's second fight in 2019. The Mexico native scored a first-round knockout over Evert Bravo in August.