Karl-Anthony Towns Ruled out for Hornets vs. T-Wolves Due to Wrist Injury

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns will miss Wednesday night's matchup with the Charlotte Hornets with a left wrist injury, the Timberwolves announced.

The team added that Towns will undergo further evaluation over the All-Star break. Following this game in Charlotte, Minnesota won't play again until Friday, Feb. 21.

Towns has dealt with a knee injury this season, which has limited him on the court and has caused him to miss some time.

It's a change for a player who has stayed relatively healthy throughout his NBA career. The center appeared in all 82 games in each of his first three seasons, only missing five during the 2018-19 season.

The 24-year-old has taken advantage of the durability by becoming one of the top big men in the NBA. Towns has three straight seasons averaging at least 20 points and 12 rebounds, adding two All-Star selections to his Rookie of the Year award.

He has continued his high level of play this year with 26.5 points and 10.8 rebounds per game.

Undrafted rookie Naz Reid could see more action at center, but Towns' absence leaves a gigantic hole in the lineup for Minnesota.

Look for the Timberwolves to utilize smaller lineups until Towns is back to 100 percent.