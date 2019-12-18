Tiger Woods' Former Coach Hank Haney Sues PGA Tour over SiriusXM Radio Firing

Gerardo Mora/Getty Images

Tiger Woods' former coach Hank Haney is suing the PGA Tour, saying the organisation is responsible for his dismissal from SiriusXM radio.

Haney's lawsuit, filed in a U.S. district court, says the tour "improperly intimidated, enticed and threatened SiriusXM Radio to suspend and ultimately terminate," per ESPN's Bob Harig.

The suit also accuses the tour of being motivated by having "wanted to settle an old score relating to professional golfer Tiger Woods."

Haney hosted a show on SiriusXM's PGA Tour Radio station. His time with the broadcaster started to be cut short back in June this year when he was first suspended, then ultimately let go altogether.

The station's actions followed 64-year-old Haney having made "offensive comments about women's golf in relation to the U.S. Women's Open." Haney said he had little knowledge of women's golf, but he proceeded to say "he would first go with a Korean golfer as a winner, then said he would go with 'Lee,' and if he didn't have to mention a first name, 'I'd get a bunch of them right.'"

He was quick to apologise, both on air and later on Twitter. However, the backlash to his comments involved the PGA recommending he be suspended from broadcasting.

Woods, who worked with Haney from 2004 to 2010, said his former instructor "got what he deserved."

Harig noted Haney wrote a book entitled The Big Miss, which detailed incidents from Woods' life away from the course. The lawsuit also accuses the tour of engaging in a lengthy effort to "interfere in Haney's business" once the book was published.

A loss of advertising revenue following his firing is also one of the complaints levied against the tour by Haney, who still hosts a daily podcast.

The PGA Tour declined to comment on the allegations or the suit, per the report.