Boxer Josh Taylor Pleads Guilty to Racially Abusing Asian Nightclub Bouncer

Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Unified IBF and WBA super lightweight champion Josh Taylor pled guilty to racially abusing a nightclub doorman in the Scottish capital Edinburgh in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The 28-year-old has been fined £350 after admitting to "behaving in a threatening and abusive manner" at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Wednesday, according to BBC News.

Taylor also pled not guilty to a cocaine possession charge, which was accepted by the court.

Taylor apologised for the abuse directed toward a bouncer at Shanghai nightclub who is Asian and said he intended to "reflect on my actions and ensure it never happens again."

He later took to Twitter to express more remorse: "I can only apologise, not only to those whom I offended, but to my family and friends for the upset I've caused. There's no excuse for the comments and the disturbance."

The prosecution said Taylor was "clearly intoxicated" when the incident took place. Police were soon called to the nightclub, where Taylor was arrested.

Things are said to have begun when one of Taylor's friends was told to exit the premises. Taylor wanted to assist his friend but was then also asked to leave.

Taylor is 16-0 after he unified the super-lightweight titles by beating Regis Prograis on points at London's O2 Arena in October.