NFL Pro Bowl Snubs 2020: Twitter Reacts to This Year's Biggest Omissions

The annual announcement of Pro Bowl rosters always brings with it a barrage of outrage from fanbases across the NFL who feel some of their favorite players were snubbed.

With 32 rosters' worth of players whittled down to just 88 total, there will inevitably be some worthy omissions when the initial rosters are announced.

Many of those snubs will inevitably find their way onto the roster, whether it's a player withdrawing because of injury or a deep postseason run, but that does little to quell the initial outcry from fans.

With the 2020 Pro Bowl rosters officially announced on Tuesday night, it's time to see which "snubs" resonated most with the masses.

We'll start with Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, who took the No. 1 snub spot on a list of the top 10 snubs put together by Nick Shook of NFL.com:

The question presented here of whether Cousins should have made it as an alternate over Aaron Rodgers is one worth asking, at least from purely statistical standpoint.

Cousins: 111.1 passer rating, 3,481 yards, 25 TD, 5 INT

Rodgers: 100.4 passer rating, 3,463 yards, 24 TD, 2 INT

Both quarterbacks have led their team to double-digit wins, and both have put together terrific seasons, so really it's splitting hairs to say who is more deserving of a spot behind Russell Wilson and Drew Brees.

While Cousins might have been the most high-profile snub, there were plenty of other deserving players left off the initial rosters.

Here are a few notable snubs on the defensive side of the ball that were highlighted by Pro Football Focus.

Safety Justin Simmons has 84 tackles and four interceptions in his fourth season with the Denver Broncos.

They weren't the only ones to take notice of the Simmons snub.

Linebacker Eric Kendricks has 110 tackles and two forced fumbles to go along with his 12 pass deflections for the Minnesota Vikings.

The New Orleans Saints, despite their NFC-leading seven representatives, had a pair of worthy players left off the roster from their defensive unit:

Linebacker Demario Davis has 98 tackles, nine tackles for a loss, 11 pass deflections and an interception, while safety Marcus Williams has 51 tackles, 13 pass deflections and four interceptions.

Davis also got a shoutout from one of the SportsCenter anchors:

Shifting to the offensive side of things, a trio of running backs also earned a nod from Pro Football Focus:

Here's a look at how they stack up with the final running back who did make it on to their respective league's roster:

AFC

Josh Jacobs: 1,316 total yards, 7 TD

1,316 total yards, 7 TD Aaron Ekeler : 1,392 total yards, 11 TD

1,392 total yards, 11 TD Mark Ingram: 1,174 total yards, 14 TD

NFC

Aaron Jones: 1,255 total yards, 17 TD

1,255 total yards, 17 TD Ezekiel Elliott: 1,569 total yards, 12 TD

This is just a small sample of the players who were deserving of Pro Bowl consideration but were ultimately left off the roster.

There's a good chance a lot of these guys will find their way onto the roster between now and kickoff in Orlando, Florida, on Jan. 26.

For now, the debate continues.