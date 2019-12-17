Fallon Sherrock Becomes First Woman to Win Match at the World Darts Championship

Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Fallon Sherrock made history at the 2019 PDC World Darts Championship on Tuesday, becoming the first woman to win a world championship match in a 3-2 triumph over Ted Evetts.

The 25-year-old needed two darts to find double 18 for the final checkout:

The fourth-ranked women's player in the world fell behind 2-1 but improved as the match wore on. She had six perfect darts and a 13-darter in the second set, finishing the match with an average of 91.14 and two ton-plus finishes.

Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Per BBC Sport's Shamoon Hafez, Sherrock struggled to believe what she accomplished after the win:

"I am speechless. I don't know what to say. Thank you every one. I feel really happy because I have made something for women's darts.

"I can't believe it. To do that on the biggest stage, wow. I am so happy that I can continue it rather than go out.

"This is definitely one of the best moments I've had. I'm just so happy. I've just made history. I can't believe it. I've made a great achievement for women's darts."

Congratulations poured in, including from the official account of the FIFA Women's World Cup:

The Guardian's Aaron Bower believes it's a massive moment for the sport:

Former darts professional Wayne Mardle also weighed in:

The tournament's other female qualifier, Mikuru Suzuki, nearly beat Sherrock to the punch, losing to James Richardson in a decider on Sunday. Suzuki was this year's BDO World Champion, beating Lorraine Winstanley in the final.

Sherrock will face Austria's Mensur Suljovic in the second round. Suljovic has made the last 16 of the World Championship three times, including in 2018, and is a former Champions League winner.