Mookie Betts Trade Rumors: Red Sox, Dodgers Holding 'Exploratory' Talks

As the Los Angeles Dodgers continue their efforts to make a big splash this offseason, one name reportedly on their radar is Boston Red Sox star Mookie Betts.

Per USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the Dodgers and Red Sox have had "exploratory" talks about a deal involving the 2018 American League MVP.

Los Angeles has been involved in negotiations with virtually every marquee free agent this offseason.

Per Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times, the Dodgers had an eight-year, $300 million offer, which included deferred money, on the table for Gerrit Cole before he signed with the New York Yankees for $324 million over nine years.

After Cole signed, the Dodgers turned their attention to third baseman Anthony Rendon. He signed with the Los Angeles Angels for seven years and $245 million. The 2019 All-Star told reporters at his introductory news conference "the Hollywood lifestyle" of playing with the Dodgers didn't appeal to him.

As more free agents come off the board, the Dodgers' focus appears to have shifted to the trade market. NBC Los Angeles' Michael Duarte reported Sunday their pursuit of Cleveland Indians star Francisco Lindor had "stalled."

Nightengale noted Lindor remains Los Angeles' top target but that Betts could become the priority if talks with Cleveland break down.

Betts, who is in his final year of arbitration, is projected to earn $27.7 million in 2020 by MLB Trade Rumors' Tim Dierkes. The four-time All-Star hit .295/.391/.524 with 29 home runs and 135 runs in 150 games last season.