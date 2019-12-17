Tyson Fury 'Would Love' to Spar with Anthony Joshua Before Deontay Wilder Fight

Victor Decolongon/Getty Images

Heavyweight boxing star Tyson Fury has said he would welcome the chance to spar with Anthony Joshua ahead of a rematch with Deontay Wilder.

Joshua recently beat Andy Ruiz Jr. to clinch the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight belts, avenging the loss he suffered in June. Following the win, he said that he'd be open to sparring with Fury, if doing so would aid in his own bid to win a second showdown with Wilder for the WBC title.

Speaking about the offer, Fury said on Instagram (h/t ESPN) he would let Joshua aid his preparations and would love to fight the fellow Briton further down the line too:

"I've just seen the video of Joshua saying he'd love to come and help me in camp and that I'd fight him quicker than Wilder, that's for sure. When I beat Wilder I will fight you A.J., no problem.

"I would love to have you in camp, really really love to have in camp work out for this fight and give Wilder a proper beating. I hope you mean it, because I'd love to have you in training camp with me."

Speaking to Sky Sports News (h/t the Press Association via the Guardian), Joshua said he was hoping for a Fury win when the Manchester native comes face-to-face with Wilder again on February 22.

"I think Fury would fight me quicker than Wilder would, so, if that's the case, I want him to win," the Watford native said. "Imagine that fight on British soil. If Tyson needs me, I'll go out and spar with him to get him ready for Wilder."

Fury and Wilder fought to a dramatic draw in December 2018. The former dominated the contest for long periods, but the 31-year-old was struck with a huge shot from the American late in the scrap. Somehow Fury was able recover and see the final bell.

BT Sport shared some of the standout moments from their first encounter:

It will be fascinating to see how the two men fare when they do come up against each other for a second time.

Since the showdown, Fury has TKO'd Tom Schwarz and battled to a decision win over Otto Wallin, having suffered two cuts above his right eye. Meanwhile, Wilder has secured spectacular knockout wins against Dominic Breazeale and Luis Ortiz.

Tom Gray of Ring doesn't believe the nature of Wilder's victories makes a win over Fury next time around any more likely:

Joshua will be watching the rematch intently, and it appears he's keen to speed up a first-ever showdown with Fury by helping him through the contest.

The 30-year-old has mandatory challengers for his IBF and WBO titles in the form of Kubrat Pulev and Oleksandr Usyk, respectively. When asked about a possible trilogy fight with Ruiz, Joshua said "me and Andy will soon see each other in the ring again."