Buccaneers' Chris Godwin Ruled out vs. Texans Due to Hamstring Injury

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin has been ruled out for Saturday's Week 16 game against the Houston Texans because of a hamstring injury.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the update Thursday.

Godwin has developed into one of the NFL's most productive wideouts since the Bucs selected him in the third round of the 2017 draft. After tallying 34 catches as a rookie and 59 last year, he's enjoyed a breakout season in 2019 with 86 receptions for 1,333 yards and nine touchdowns.

The 23-year-old Penn State product appeared in all 32 of the team's regular-season games across his first two professional campaigns. His extended stretch of durability came to an end when he suffered the hamstring injury in the team's Week 15 win over the Detroit Lions.

Breshad Perriman will probably operate as the Buccaneers' top outside target for the remainder of the 2019 season. Justin Watson and Ishmael Hyman are the other candidates to see more playing time with both Godwin and Mike Evans sidelined.

The Bucs caught fire during the second half of the season to win five of their last six games, but it wasn't enough to overcome their sluggish start and qualify for the playoffs. Godwin should be back to full strength heading into 2020.