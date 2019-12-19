Report: Vikings' Dalvin Cook 'Unlikely' to Play vs. Packers with Shoulder Injury

Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Minnesota Vikings superstar running back Dalvin Cook is unlikely to play against the rival Green Bay Packers on Monday night because of a shoulder injury, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

While Cook has dealt with some nagging injuries this season, he has enjoyed the best statistical campaign of his career with 1,135 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns to go along with 53 receptions for 519 yards.



After missing all but four games as a rookie and being limited to 11 games last season, Cook badly needed a breakthrough campaign, and he has gotten it in 2019 by setting career highs in every major category behind a quality offensive line.

Although Cook has largely avoided major injuries like the torn ACL that cut his rookie season short, he did leave the team's Week 13 game with a knee ailment and was knocked out of Week 15's contest with a shoulder injury.

Cook is the clear workhorse when he is healthy, but the few injuries he has suffered this season have allowed some of the team's other backs to get some work.

If Cook does miss Monday's game, the backfield will likely belong to either Alexander Mattison or Mike Boone, with Ameer Abdullah getting some work as the third-down back.

The running back picture will largely depend on the health of Mattison, who missed the team's Week 15 game against the Los Angeles Chargers with an ankle injury.

Mattison has been highly productive when given opportunities this season, with 462 rushing yards and one touchdown on 100 carries, and the rookie third-round pick is such a good fit within the offense that it may not miss a beat with him in there over Cook.

Boone is perhaps best known for his preseason excellence, but his hard-running style was on full display last week after Cook exited the game, as he rushed for 56 yards and two touchdowns.

Cook is undoubtedly the Vikings' most explosive and talented running back, but the offense is effective enough that any back on the roster can be productive.

Run commitment has been one of the biggest factors behind Minnesota's success this season, and even with Cook out, that doesn't figure to change.

Fantasy football owners who were fortunate enough to reach the finals of their league should jump on Mattison and Boone if they are on the waiver wire since whichever one of them starts is likely to get a heavy workload.

As for the Vikings, they are just one win or one Los Angeles Rams loss away from clinching a playoff spot, so they have plenty to play for and will need strong performances from their reserve backs Monday.