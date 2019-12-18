IPL Auction 2020: Start Time, Players List and Remaining Budgets

Bikas Das/Associated Press

Excitement for the 2020 Indian Premier League will be ramped up a notch on Thursday, as the teams involved complete their respective squads at the competition auction.

After recently confirming their retained lists and the subsequent destination of a number of huge names ahead of next season, the players unassigned for the next campaign will be available to purchase at the event in Kolkata.

There are 332 players to go under the hammer, with 73 places to be filled across the eight teams competing for the title next year.

Date: Thursday, December 19

Time: 3:30 p.m. (IST), 10 a.m. (GMT)

Budgets

Chennai Super Kings: 14.60 crore rupees (£1,540,000)

Delhi Capitals: 27.85 crore rupees (£2,930,000)

Kings XI Punjab: 42.70 crore rupees (£4,500,000)

Kolkata Knight Riders: 35.65 crore rupees (£3,760,000)

Mumbai Indians: 13.05 crore rupees (£1,380,000)

Rajasthan Royals: 28.90 crore rupees (£3,050,000)

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 27.90 crore rupees (£2,940,000)

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 17.00 crore rupees (£1,790,000)

Details per The Cricketer.

Preview

The IPL website listed the players to be auctioned and their respective base prices. Its Twitter feed provided a rundown of some of the players expected to fetch the biggest bids:

Chris Lynn was released by Kolkata recently but has established a reputation as one of the most dependable batsmen in the competition. He's notched 10 half-centuries in his IPL career, four of which came in 2019, and has an impressive overall strike rate of 140.65.

Another man likely to be in demand is Jason Roy, who was crucial to England's success at the ICC World Cup in the summer, dominating opposition bowlers with his bullish style. Here are some of his best moments from the tournament:

After missing the 2019 IPL, Roy will be desperate to make an impression this year and can be a huge asset to whoever does pick him up. England captain Eoin Morgan is also available to purchase.

Those sides looking for high-class bowlers will have a plethora of options to choose from, with the Australian duo of Pat Cummins and Josh Hazelwood currently free agents.

In the summer, the pair tormented England in the Ashes and have carried that form into recent Test matches against Pakistan and New Zealand. Per sports statistician Mohandas Menon, Cummins has been especially productive in 2019:

Dale Steyn is another high-class bowler, who boasts incredible experience at the highest level. Earlier this year, the 36-year-old confirmed his retirement from Test cricket, and he'll be hoping that call keeps him fresh for the 2020 IPL.

He has 96 wickets in his career in the competition and will hope to get to three figures over the course of the next edition.

Other players with the highest base price include Australian all-rounders Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Marsh. The former can be devastating on his day, and he memorably scored 552 runs in the 2014 season.

Sri Lanka star Angelo Mathews is another man who could trigger a bidding war. His experience, leadership and ability to make contributions with bat and ball could see widespread interest in the 32-year-old.