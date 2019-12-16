Report: Bengals' AJ Green Visiting Specialist for Foot Injury; Unlikely to Play

Frank Victores/Associated Press

Cincinnati Bengals receiver A.J. Green was in Green Bay on Monday to meet with foot specialist Dr. Robert Anderson, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Schefter speculated this could prevent Green from returning this season.

The veteran has yet to play a game in 2019, but he hasn't been ruled out for the last two games of the season, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. He reportedly has looked good in practice as well and has interest in returning to the field.

Green suffered the injury in the team's first practice of the season in July, tearing multiple ligaments in his ankle.

Though he worked his way back to the practice field, a setback in November kept him from being activated.

"For me, just gotta make sure I feel comfortable going out there and pushing it," Green said in November, per Ben Baby of ESPN. "For me, just gotta make sure I gotta take care of me first before anything else."

With the 31-year-old set to enter free agency in the offseason, it makes sense for him to get to 100 percent rather than risk further injury for a 1-13 Bengals squad.

When healthy, Green has proved to be an elite wideout, with a Pro Bowl selection in each of his first seven years in the NFL. He has scored 63 touchdowns in 111 games, averaging 80.2 yards per game across eight seasons.

Injuries have slowed him down, however, costing him six games in 2016, seven games in 2018 and all 14 so far this year.

The Bengals haven't yet ruled him out for the rest of this season, but it seems unlikely Green plays a game in 2019.