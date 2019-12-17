Monterrey vs. Liverpool: FIFA Club World Cup Odds, Live Stream, TV Info

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

European champions Liverpool take on CONCACAF Champions League winners Monterrey on Wednesday in the semi-finals of the 2019 FIFA Club World Cup.

Jurgen Klopp's side are heavy favourites for victory and have taken a strong squad to Qatar in their bid to lift the trophy for the first time.

The winner of Wednesday's game will go on to play either Copa Libertadores champions Flamengo or AFC Champions League winners Al-Hilal in Saturday's final.

Date: Wednesday, 18 December

Time: 5:30 p.m. GMT/12:30 p.m. ET

TV: BBC Two (UK), Fox Sports 2 (U.S.)

Live Stream: BBC iPlayer (UK), Fox Sports Go (U.S.)

Match Odds (courtesy of Oddschecker): Monterrey 12-1, Draw 11-2, Liverpool 1-5

Match Preview

Midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum was named in Liverpool's 20-man squad for the Club World Cup despite being forced off injured in Saturday's Premier League win over Watford.

Dejan Lovren missed out due to injury and joins Joel Matip, Fabinho and Nathaniel Clyne on the injured list, but otherwise the Reds have all their key players available for the tournament.

Virgil van Dijk missed training on Monday, but there is no suggestion the centre-back is injured, according to Connor Dunn at the Liverpool Echo.

Liverpool also play Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday but will use a team full of youngsters, and Klopp plans to watch the match from their team hotel in Doha, per Glenn Price for the club's official website.

The Reds head into Wednesday's match in dominant form. They are 10 points clear at the top of the Premier League and have not tasted defeat in the top flight in 2019-20.

They face a Mexican side that are also on a strong run. Monterrey have won 10 of their last 13 matches in all competitions and beat Al-Sadd 3-2 on Saturday to reach the semi-finals:

Rogelio Funes Mori, the twin brother of former Everton defender Ramiro Funes Mori, was on target against Al-Sadd and looked dangerous throughout the match.

Leonel Vangioni was also on target with a brilliant strike:

Monterrey are bidding to become the first Mexican team to reach the final of the Club World Cup and should not be taken lightly, but Liverpool look to have the extra quality needed in attack to progress.