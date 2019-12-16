Bears HC Matt Nagy Discusses Mitchell Trubisky's Frustration About Play Calling

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears were officially eliminated from playoff contention on Sunday, but head coach Matt Nagy insisted on Monday that his relationship with quarterback Mitchell Trubisky remains "great."

Their dynamic came under scrutiny when Trubisky told reporters following the Bears' 21-13 loss to the Green Bay Packers that he thought Chicago should have mixed up the play-calling in order to "take pressure off our O-line." When asked if he was referencing play designs, the 25-year-old responded, "Could've done a lot of stuff, yeah."

Nagy, who handles offensive play-calling, did not take offense to Trubisky's comments (h/t ESPN's Jeff Dickerson):

"You guys are always catching us right after the game. And so there's a lot of emotions that go through. Here we are losing a game like that and knowing we could've played better. So I don't know exactly what the question was that was asked, but I'm saying if you sensed a frustration, I think I know Mitch better than anybody in this building except maybe [quarterbacks coach] Dave Ragone.

"So I know the effect or what he means by any of that. I think probably, if I'm going back and watching that, it's probably very general and big picture, but it's also right after the game so I take nothing by that and we have a great relationship."

The 7-7 Bears have struggled offensively for much of this season, ranking 26th in scoring offense and 28th in total offense.

Nagy's play-calling abilities have come under fire throughout.

Following Chicago's Week 7 36-25 loss to the New Orleans Saints, Nagy defended his decision to only run the ball seven times in the game.

"I know we have to run the ball more," he told reporters. "I'm not an idiot."

At the time, the Bears' rushing attack was ranked 28th. It has not improved since, sitting at 29th entering Week 16.

The Bears' offensive shortcomings will be starkly contrasted by the 10-4 Kansas City Chiefs' fifth-ranked attack as the two teams clash at Soldier Field next Sunday night. There's also the added layer that Nagy served as Kansas City's offensive coordinator in 2017 before the Bears hired him in Jan. 2018.