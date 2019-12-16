Philip Rivers Says Chargers Future Is Uncertain and Isn't 'Solely' His Decision

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

Philip Rivers might have just two games left in his career with the Los Angeles Chargers, but he isn't sure if that's the case.

"I don't necessarily expect that it is, or I don't necessarily think it's a crazy thought that it will be. I think you just don't know," the quarterback said after Sunday's loss to the Minnesota Vikings, per Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times.

The 38-year-old is in the final year of his contract, which puts his fate in the hands of the organization.

"It's not solely going to be my decision," Rivers said of returning. "That's where I think that uncertainty lies. We will just kind of have to see. ... I think with that uncertainty it does add some emotion."

The veteran has proved himself as an elite quarterback throughout his 16 years in the NFL, earning eight Pro Bowl selections while consistently producing impressive numbers. However, this season hasn't been a ringing endorsement to keep the status quo.

Los Angeles is just 5-9 despite high expectations, while Rivers ranks second in the league with 18 interceptions.

His 89.2 quarterback rating is below his career mark of 95.2, while his 49.0 total QBR is his lowest since 2012 and the second-worst of his career.

The last contest was especially ugly. Rivers threw three interceptions and lost one fumble in what became a 39-10 Week 15 loss. Still, head coach Anthony Lynn defended him after the game.

"I didn't think the quarterback was the reason why we were turning the football over," Lynn said. "The seven turnovers, that wasn't on him."

Considering last year's 12-4 record and the fact that the Chargers have still outscored opponents by nine points in 2019, this team isn't too far away from contention with better breaks next year. This could be an endorsement to keep Rivers and try again in 2020 with a hopefully healthy team.

The alternatives at quarterback also aren't sure things, with veteran Tyrod Taylor and rookie Easton Stick behind Rivers on the depth chart. Taylor, 30, had positive moments with the Buffalo Bills but he was replaced by Josh Allen and has only made three starts since 2017. Stick was a fifth-round draft pick last spring and is yet to see the field in the NFL.

It leaves the front office with plenty to consider when determining Rivers' future with the organization.