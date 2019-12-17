IPL Auction 2020: Date, Format, Rules and Team Budgets

MANJUNATH KIRAN/Getty Images

The 2020 Indian Premier League auction takes place on Thursday with a total of 332 cricketers going under the hammer in Kolkata.

There are seven overseas players available at the highest reserve price of INR 2 crore (£211,532), including the Australian quintet of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Chris Lynn, Mitchell Marsh and Glenn Maxwell.

South Africa's Dale Steyn and Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews are also in the highest price bracket, while Robin Uthappa is the most expensive Indian player in the auction with a base price of INR 1.5 crore (£158,690).

The Indian Premier League has shared some of the top picks ahead of Thursday's auction:

Top players such as England's Tom Banton, Australia's Aaron Finch and New Zealand's Jimmy Neesham are also likely to be in demand as are West Indies pair Shimron Hetmyer and Evin Lewis.

The complete list of all 332 players available for the 2020 IPL auction is available here. Thursday's auction takes place at 3:30 p.m. local time/10 a.m. GMT/5 a.m. ET.

Team Budgets (according to The Cricketer)

Chennai Super Kings: 14.60 crore rupees (£1,540,000)

Delhi Capitals: 27.85 crore rupees (£2,930,000)

Kings XI Punjab: 42.70 crore rupees (£4,500,000)

Kolkata Knight Riders: 35.65 crore rupees (£3,760,000)

Mumbai Indians: 13.05 crore rupees (£1,380,000)

Rajasthan Royals: 28.90 crore rupees (£3,050,000)

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 27.90 crore rupees (£2,940,000)

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 17.00 crore rupees (£1,790,000)

Mumbai Indians are the reigning champions and are expected to have a quiet auction as a result. They may only buy back-up options to complement their strong squad.

They have seven slots available but only two are for overseas players, and they also have the smallest budget of all eight teams after retaining the core of their squad in the offseason:

Kings XI Punjab are the team with the biggest budget and will likely look to splash the clash. KL Rahul and Chris Gayle are the team's stars and may be joined by some of the auction's big names such as Cummins, Neesham or even England's Jason Roy or Eoin Morgan.

The England skipper played for the team previously in 2017 and being a World-Cup winning captain is likely to attract plenty of interest from franchises in need of a solid middle-order batsman.

Clive Mason/Getty Images

Royal Challengers Bangalore are also likely to be busy bringing in players. They have the smallest squad of the eight franchises and a total of 12 slots available, including six overseas places.

The team put a new coaching staff in place in August, which suggests they could take a fresh approach in their bid to win a maiden IPL title:

Thurday's auction gives all eight teams the chance to build and strengthen their squads ahead of the 13th season of the IPL. The tournament gets under way in 2020 with the first match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians on March 23.

