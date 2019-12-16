McGregor vs. Cowboy Video, Masvidal-Askren Tweets and Nunes Calls out Shields

KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the world of MMA.

UFC Hype Conor McGregor Return with Promo Video

If MMA fans weren't already excited about the return of Conor McGregor, they should be now.

On Saturday, UFC posted an atmospheric promotional video for McGregor's welterweight bout against Donald Cerrone set to take place Saturday, Jan. 18, at UFC 246 in Las Vegas, and it is custom-made to get the blood pumping:

Set to the chilling sounds of Valerie Broussard's cover of The Rolling Stones' "Paint it Black", it whets the appetite for "The Showdown" by illustrating the devastating finishing power of both fighters.

McGregor, 31, has been out of the Octagon since October 2018, when UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov submitted the Irishman in the fourth round of UFC 229's headline bout.

That was only the second defeat of McGregor's UFC career. The first was on his welterweight debut in 2016 when he was beaten by Nate Diaz at UFC 196, a loss he later avenged.

If McGregor is at his best, he could dispatch Cerrone in brutal fashion.

But Cowboy, with 50 professional MMA bouts under his belt, has more than enough experience to prey on any issues McGregor may show after over a year out of action.

Ben Askren, Jorge Masvidal Bury the Hatchet over Colby Covington Loss

Kamaru Usman appears to have brought together former foes Ben Askren and Jorge Masvidal by beating Colby Covington at UFC 245 on Saturday to retain his welterweight title.

The 32-year-old won by TKO with 50 seconds of the final round remaining after sending Covington to the canvas twice.

The California-born fighter was visibly unhappy with the stoppage and did not do any interviews, instead fleeing to the locker room.

He later tweeted his reaction (note: contains language NSFW) to how the fight ended:

Askren and Masvidal shared plenty of trash talk before and after their bout at UFC 239 back in July, which the latter won in a record five seconds.

The two have never seen eye-to-eye, but they were united by Covington's loss:

Amanda Nunes Tells Claressa Shields to 'Come to My World' After 10th Win in a Row



Amanda Nunes shut down any talk of her switching to boxing after beating Germaine de Randamie by unanimous decision at UFC 245 to retain her bantamweight title with a 10th consecutive victory.

Middleweight boxing champion Claressa Shields, 24, said ahead of the Las Vegas event she had talked with UFC President Dana White about possibly fighting Nunes.

The American said her preference would be to imitate McGregor's boxing fight against Floyd Mayweather in 2017, but she added she is also open to facing Nunes in the Octagon:

The Brazilian two-division champion scoffed at the idea of transferring to boxing, and she also mocked Shields' claim she would need only six months to prepare for an MMA fight, per MMA Fighting's

If she wants to fight me, come to my world. It doesn’t make any sense. I respect her as a boxer, but I’m an MMA fighter. I don’t like to fight [in boxing]. I like MMA. I like what I did today. If she can handle that for five rounds, come see me. Six months to learn how to defend a takedown? Germaine, six years, she didn’t even learn how to defend a takedown. You guys saw tonight. Don’t even listen to this girl, guys."