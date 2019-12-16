Warriors Trade Rumors: D'Angelo Russell Unlikely to Be Moved During Season

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors reportedly won't be entertaining the idea of trading guard D'Angelo Russell during the 2019-20 season, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski (h/t RealGM and NBA writer Sagar Trika).

Per Woj, the team could seek to package Russell and a first-round draft pick for an All-Star-caliber player. But because the Warriors are hard-capped during the season, it could limit their options ahead of February's trade deadline.

Because the Warriors acquired Russell in a sign-and-trade this offseason, they are unable to exceed the luxury-tax apron, per the NBA's collective bargaining agreement. That has left the Dubs just $375,000 below the hard cap line, per ESPN's Bobby Marks.

Unless the Warriors can shed significant salary in trades, they can't accept incoming salaries that exceed outgoing salaries. They also can't send cash back in a deal. That limits their flexibility, making it logical they wouldn't shop Russell until the offseason.

Russell, 23, has had a solid season for Golden State when he's been healthy, averaging 21.5 points and 6.2 assists per game while shooting 42.5 percent from the field and 34.3 percent from three. He's appeared in 16 contests but has played in just four games alongside Stephen Curry before the superstar broke his left hand, and he has yet to step on the court next to Klay Thompson, who is recovering from a torn ACL.

As such, the Warriors don't fully know whether Curry and Russell can coexist or whether their combined defensive deficiencies would counteract their offensive capabilities.

As Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reported Dec. 14, "Ask Golden State executives about Russell, and they're adamant that no decision has been reached on his future."

Team sources also told Letourneau any potential trade talks regarding Russell likely wouldn't happen until the offseason, which makes sense given the circumstances.