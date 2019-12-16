King: Cardinals 'Would Like' Larry Fitzgerald to Shun Retirement, Return in 2020

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Larry Fitzgerald has flirted with retirement for years. Each time, he's returned to the Arizona Cardinals for another season.

Now, they reportedly have their fingers crossed he'll be back for at least one more year.

Peter King of NBC Sports reported the Cardinals would like Fitzgerald to come back for the 2020 campaign, though the future Hall of Famer has made no commitments.

Fitzgerald, 36, will be a free agent after this season when the one-year, $11 million deal he signed last offseason expires. Odds are the Cardinals would want him back at a reduced rate, even though his numbers are on pace to be better than they were in 2018. He has put up 67 receptions for 711 yards and three touchdowns, leading the team in the former two categories.

"You never know," Fitzgerald said Thursday of retirement. "You never know. I don't give it much thought. I told you before, I stay in the moment, man. The career will end. When it ends, it ends." Fitzgerald moved into second on the all-time receptions list earlier this season and is currently 179 behind Jerry Rice. Passing Rice would require at least two or three more seasons, which seems unlikely at this point. Fitzgerald has said he's constantly considering what he wants to accomplish off the field against the time requirements necessary to still compete on the field at a high level.