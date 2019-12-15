No. 17 UNC Upset by Wofford 68-64 as Cole Anthony Sits with Knee Injury

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Wofford handed No. 17 North Carolina its third straight loss with a 68-64 road win Sunday.

The Tar Heels were playing without star freshman Cole Anthony, who is out indefinitely with a right knee injury, and there wasn't enough offense without him as they shot just 36.5 percent from the field.

It led to the fourth loss in five games as North Carolina fell to a disappointing 6-4 on the season.

This also represented the biggest win of the year for Wofford (7-4), which won its fifth straight behind the surprising play of Trevor Stumpe. The senior had 19 points and five assists after scoring zero points in two of his last three games.

Stumpe and Storm Murphy combined for 34 points on 9-of-16 from three-point range.

The teams battled back and forth for much of the game, but the Terriers pulled away with a 13-0 run that gave them a 55-42 lead midway through the second half.

North Carolina couldn't recover and could have real problems without Anthony:

Garrison Brooks had one of the best games of his career with 17 points and 12 rebounds, while Brandon Robinson added 16 points and five assists. However, freshman Armando Bacot was just 2-of-14 from the field, leaving the Tar Heels in search of alternative scorers.

Getting just eight points off the bench likely won't get it done against high-level competition.

UNC only lost two games at the Dean Smith Center all last season but now has back-to-back losses in the building. Wofford has surprisingly gotten the best of this team twice in the last three years.

With a trip to Gonzaga on tap Wednesday, things could get worse for the Tar Heels before they get better.

Wofford will try to sweep the Tobacco Road teams with a matchup against Duke on Thursday.