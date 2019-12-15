Karim Benzema Salvages a Point for Real Madrid in 1-1 La Liga Draw vs. Valencia

JOSE JORDAN/Getty Images

Karim Benzema struck a 95th-minute equaliser as Real Madrid failed to go clear at the top of La Liga on Sunday, when Valencia held Zinedine Zidane's side to a 1-1 draw at the Mestalla.

Carlos Soler punished Valencia's guests with his breakthrough in the 78th minute after Real failed to exploit a torrent of first-half pressure, but Benzema found a dramatic equaliser in the fifth minute of injury time.

Los Blancos move back level on points with leaders Barcelona ahead of their Clasico clash in midweek, failing to capitalise on the Blaugrana's 2-2 draw away to Real Sociedad on Saturday.

What's Next?

Real travel to the Camp Nou on Wednesday to face rivals Barcelona in their first Clasico of the campaign, when they'll have a chance to move two points ahead at the summit. Valencia visit Real Valladolid on Saturday in Week 18.

