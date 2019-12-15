Tyson Fury Parts with Trainer Less Than 2 Months Before Deontay Wilder Rematch

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has parted ways with his trainer Ben Davison less than two months ahead of his rematch with WBC titleholder Deontay Wilder.

Per Kevin Mitchell of the Guardian, Davison was the man who got Fury into shape before the first meeting with Wilder. Fury lost 10 stone before fighting Wilder to a draw.

TalkSport's Michael Benson shared a comment from Davison, who emphasised it was an amicable split:

Per Mitchell, it's unclear who will take over Davison's duties, but speculation it could be Fury's uncle and former trainer Peter would be wide of the mark. Fury described how the relationship between the two fell apart in his recently released autobiography.

Fury became the unified heavyweight champion by beating Wladimir Klitschko in 2015, but struggles with addiction and mental health saw him take more than two years off from the sport.

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Per Mitchell, Davison played a key role in his comeback, which saw him land another title shot against Wilder in December 2018. Both men came into the fight undefeated and battled to an entertaining draw. Fury appeared to be on his way to a win until he got knocked down in the 12th round.

Fury seemed out for the count but somehow rose from the canvas and proceeded to pressure Wilder later in the round:

The 31-year-old has since beaten Tom Schwarz and Otto Wallin and is now scheduled to fight Wilder again on February 22.

The winner of that fight would be positioned to chase a possible unification bout with Anthony Joshua, who reclaimed his WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO titles by beating Andy Ruiz Jr. in their rematch December 7.