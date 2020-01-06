Report: Pistons' Blake Griffin Considering Season-Ending Surgery on Knee Injury

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Detroit Pistons power forward Blake Griffin is reportedly considering undergoing season-ending knee surgery.

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, Griffin will see a specialist this week in Los Angeles to weigh his options.

In this his second full season as a member of the Pistons, Griffin has been hampered significantly by the knee injury. He missed the first 10 games of the 2019-20 campaign and has not played since Dec. 28.

Even when healthy, Griffin has not been as productive as usual with averages of 15.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 18 games.



Last season was perhaps the best all-around year of Griffin's career. He was named an All-Star for the first time since 2014-15 with the Los Angeles Clippers and the sixth time overall, and put up 24.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5.4 assists per contest.

Griffin also expanded his range by making a career-high 2.5 threes per game while converting at a rate of 36.2 percent from beyond the arc.

Although the Pistons had suspect production beyond Griffin and center Andre Drummond, they essentially willed the team into the Eastern Conference's final playoff spot with a 41-41 record.

With Griffin missing significant time this season, the Pistons are just 13-24, and it will be difficult for them to improve much upon that mark if Griffin undergoes surgery, especially since Drummond has been the subject of trade talks.



If Griffin does get shut down, Drummond will be the go-to guy offensively for as long as he is on the team with guards Derrick Rose and Langston Galloway being asked to do more as well.

In terms of who will replace Griffin, Christian Wood figures to see increased minutes and could become the starting power forward. Thon Maker may also see more playing time than usual.

Detroit boasts a decent amount of depth, but without Griffin in the lineup, the Pistons are down to one star in Drummond, and it is difficult to win in the current NBA without multiple stars on the floor.