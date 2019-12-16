Gridiron Digest: The NFC Playoff Picture Has Turned Upside Down

1 of 10

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Leave it to the Falcons to mess everything up.

The 49ers were up 19-10 on Atlanta midway through the fourth quarter Sunday, and for a while the NFC made perfect sense. They were cruising toward the top seed in the playoffs. The Packers, Vikings and Seahawks all dispatched inferior opponents to stay in the chase. Even an unexpected Cowboys smackdown of the Rams provided clarity, keeping the Eagles from stinking up the conversation while reducing the inconsistent defending conference champions to long-shot outsiders.

But the Falcons are such screw-ups that they can't even lose when they are supposed to. After narrowing the lead to 19-17 and then falling behind 22-17 in the final minutes, they rallied to win 29-22 thanks to a late drive, a Julio Jones touchdown (after an apparent juggling Austin Hooper touchdown was overturned) and a fumble recovery on the final 49ers kickoff return.

Suddenly, the entire NFC playoff race was thrown into a state of confusion:

• The 49ers plunged from the first seed to fifth, putting what looked like the NFC's best team for most of the season in position to go on the road in the playoffs.

• The Seahawks took over the top seed, with the Packers second and the Saints poised to gum things up further on Monday night.

• The Seahawks, 49ers and Packers are all 11-3, the Saints 10-3 and the Vikings 10-4, meaning almost anything can happen in the next two weeks, especially with head-to-head Packers-Vikings and 49ers-Seahawks matchups left on the schedule.

• The Cowboys no longer look like a laughingstock.

• The Eagles do look like a laughingstock, but they remain in the race to capture the NFC East.

We'll have more coverage of the NFC playoff race (and the AFC race) throughout this edition of Gridiron Digest. But for now, let's set the stage for the next two weeks:

No. 1 seed: Seahawks

Remaining schedule: Home for the Cardinals and 49ers.

Sunday's result: The Seahawks controlled the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball against what's left of the Panthers. The victory wasn't as close as the 30-24 final score would suggest.

The skinny: If the Seahawks look unimpressive for a top seed—their net point differential, for example, is just plus-26, and they're just a week removed from a lopsided loss to the Rams—it's because they had faced the second-toughest schedule in the NFL entering Week 15, per Football Outsiders. They have home-field advantage the rest of the way, have Russell Wilson and have a knack for squeaking out close wins. The close wins may be mostly the result of luck, but the other two are proven commodities.

No. 2 seed: Packers

Remaining schedule: At the Vikings and Lions.

Sunday's result: It was a typical Packers victory. They built a 21-3 lead and then the offense took the rest of the afternoon off, allowing the Bears to claw their way back to 21-13 and come within a lateral drill of possibly forcing overtime.

The skinny: Both the 49ers and Seahawks hold tiebreaker advantages over the Packers, making it hard for the Packers to climb to the top seed even if they win out. But a first-round bye and a second-round trip to Lambeau would make the Packers formidable playoff foes, despite their habit of playing about two-and-a-half quarters of outstanding football per week.

No. 3 seed: Saints

Remaining schedule: Home for the Colts on Monday, then at the Titans and Panthers. Like the Packers, the Saints will be forced to take care of their late-season business on the road.

The skinny: Last week's 48-46 barnburner may have done severe damage to both the Saints and the 49ers. The Saints lost defenders Marcus Davenport and Sheldon Rankins for the year in that game and will be without several other starters on Monday night. The 49ers lost center Weston Richburg and were without Richard Sherman and others in Sunday's loss. Winning the NFC will be all about surviving the NFC.

No. 4 seed: Cowboys

Remaining schedule: At the Eagles, then home for Washington.

Sunday's result: The Cowboys racked up 263 rushing yards while Sean McVay outsmarted himself in a stunningly lopsided 44-21 Cowboys victory.

The skinny: The Cowboys could clinch the NFC East by beating the Eagles next week and then rest their starters in Week 17 and await a visit from some beaten-up team like the 49ers. That could easily lead to a first-round upset victory, which would probably save head coach Jason Garrett's job while allowing an inferior team to advance in the postseason due to flukes and technicalities.

In other words, you should root for the Eagles next week. Because if they somehow sneak into the playoffs, they ain't beating anybody.

No. 5 seed: 49ers

Remaining schedule: Home for the Rams, then at the Seahawks. That's quite a gauntlet for a team that already survived a Packers-Ravens-Saints gauntlet.

Sunday's result and the skinny: We'll cover the 49ers a little more in the next segment of Gridiron Digest.

No. 6 seed: Vikings

Remaining schedule: Home for the Packers and Bears.

Sunday's result: The Vikings defense forced seven turnovers in a 39-10 thrashing of the Chargers that few people saw because we were either watching Cowboys-Rams, biting our nails at the end of Falcons-49ers or waiting to see if the Browns would just give up and start attacking each other with sideline equipment during their loss to the Cardinals.

The skinny: The Vikings can still win the NFC North if they win out and the Packers lose out, and they can earn a first-round bye a variety of ways. Adam Thielen's return and a pair of home games make them a team that you don't want to overlook, and "Kirk Cousins will let them down in a big game" isn't really a legitimate reason to write them off.

Still mathematically alive:

The Rams: They can still win the wild card if they win out and the Vikings lose out (by virtue of what would be an 8-4 conference record compared to what would be a 7-5 one). But before you get excited about them making playoff noise because they are the defending NFC champs, Aaron Donald is great, etc., keep in mind that the Rams lost to the Cowboys and Ravens by a combined 62 points over the past month.

The Eagles: Maybe if they win the NFC East, Jerry Jones will force Jason Garrett to eat a lightbulb before firing him.